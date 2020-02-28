Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89
Singer Sam the Sham is 83
Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72
Actress Bernadette Peters is 72
Actor John Turturro is 63
Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 59
Actor Rory Cochrane is 48
Actress Ali Larter is 44
