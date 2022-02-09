Celebrity birthdays for Feb. 9 rclark rclark Feb 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Musician Carole King is 80Actor Joe Pesci is 79Actress Judith Light is 73Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 67 Country singer Travis Tritt is 59Actress Amber Valletta is 48Actor David Gallagher is 37Actress Rose Leslie is 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Brayden Eastman, Hinsdale boys basketball Maddy Faber, ConVal girls basketball Megan Roberts, Hinsdale girls basketball Kari Trotter, Keene alpine skiing Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene extends mask mandate, to hold off on enforcementNH Supreme Court says Keene School District violated agreement with teachers unionHundred Nights acquires new shelter site on Water Street in KeeneSusan A. O'MalleyOwner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireKeene canine shows off chops as competitor in this year's Puppy BowlKeene school voters approve warrant, discuss teacher pay at deliberative sessionLocal program, NHDOE partner to help teachers reduce stress in the classroomBrian A. MattsonKathleen Ruth Blaudschun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No