Celebrity birthdays for Feb. 8

Composer John Williams is 90
Actor Nick Nolte is 81
Actress Brooke Adams is 73
Actress Mary Steenburgen is 69
Actress Mary McCormack is 53
Actor Seth Green is 48
Actress Cecily Strong is 38
Actor Karle Warren is 30