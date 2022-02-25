Celebrity birthdays for Feb. 25 rclark rclark Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actress Ann McCrea is 91Newsman Bob Schieffer is 85Musician John Doe is 69Comedian Carrot Top is 57 Actress Tea Leoni is 56Actor Sean Astin is 51Actor Anson Mount is 49Actor Justin Berfield is 36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carrot Top Bob Schieffer Show Sean Astin John Doe Anson Mount Tea Leoni Justin Berfield rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up, starting Feb. 28, is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.