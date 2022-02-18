Celebrity birthdays for Feb. 18 rclark rclark Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Personality Yoko Ono is 89Actress Cybill Shepherd is 72Actor John Travolta is 68Actor Matt Dillon is 58 Actress Molly Ringwald is 54Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 45Musician Regina Spektor is 42Actress Maiara Walsh is 34 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedAshley M. LeBlancCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterSentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11Sullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbyEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No