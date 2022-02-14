Celebrity birthdays for Feb. 14 rclark rclark Feb 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 79Actress Meg Tilly is 62Actor Enrico Colantoni is 59Actor Valente Rodriguez is 58 Actress Danai Gurira is 44Actor Matt Barr is 38Actress Tiffany Thornton is 36Actor Brett Dier is 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Braden Crisp, ConVal-Conant boys hockey Brady Elliott, Fall Mountain boys basketball Teagan Kirby, Conant girls basketball Garrett Somero, Conant boys basketball Vote View Results Back Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidFBI: Up to $10K for information on suspect in bank robberies in region and beyondBrian K. FontaineJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayTestimony on request to fire Winchester lieutenant skirts investigation of another officerNH Supreme Court says Keene School District violated agreement with teachers unionNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterWinchester police chief recommends firing another officerBrian A. MattsonPlans underway for first-ever Pride festival in downtown Keene Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No