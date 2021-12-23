Actor Ronnie Schell is 90
Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is 81
Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 78
Actress Joan Severance is 63
Singer Eddie Vedder is 57
Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 44
Actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 31
Actor Caleb Foote is 28
Terrence Williams
President & COO
