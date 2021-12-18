Actor Roger Mosley is 83
Guitarist Keith Richards is 78
Comedian Ron White is 65
Actor Brad Pitt is 58
Actress Rachel Griffiths is 53
Singer Sia is 46
Singer Christina Aguilera is 41
Singer Billie Eilish is 20
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 8:45 am
