Celebrity birthdays for April 9

Actress Michael Learned is 83
Actor Dennis Quaid is 68
Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 59
Actress Cynthia Nixon is 56
Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43
Actor Jay Baruchel is 40
Actress Kristen Stewart is 32
Actress Elle Fanning is 24