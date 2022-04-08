Celebrity birthdays for April 8 rclark rclark Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comedian Shecky Greene is 96Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 81Singer-actor John Schneider is 62Singer Julian Lennon is 59 Actress Patricia Arquette is 54Actress Emma Caulfield is 49Actor Taran Noah Smith is 38Actress Sadie Calvano is 25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find results of your town and school district meetings here! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.