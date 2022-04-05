Celebrity birthdays for April 5 rclark rclark Apr 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Filmmaker Roger Corman is 96Actor Michael Moriarty is 81Actor Max Gail is 79Actress Jane Asher is 76 Musician Paula Cole is 54Country singer Pat Green is 50Actor Sterling K. Brown is 46Actress Lily James is 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trendsetters 2022 Meet 10 young professionals making a difference in the region. Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find results of your town and school district meetings here! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.