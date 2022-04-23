Celebrity birthdays for April 23 rclark rclark Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor Lee Majors is 83Actress Blair Brown is 75Actress Judy Davis is 67Actress Melina Kanakaredes is 55 Actor John Lutz is 49Singer Taio Cruz is 39Actor Dev Patel is 32Model Gigi Hadid is 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Sentinel is looking to remember people who the Monadnock Region has lost to COVID-19 in the past two years, with short stories about their lives. You can submit information about a loved one here. Send us their story Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.