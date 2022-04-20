Celebrity birthdays for April 20 rclark rclark Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor George Takei is 85Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81Actress Veronica Cartwright is 73Actress Jessica Lange is 73 Actor Clint Howard is 63Actor Crispin Glover is 58Actor Joey Lawrence is 46Actor Carlos Valdes is 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clint Howard Ryan O'neal Crispin Glover George Takei Show Joey Lawrence Carlos Valdes Veronica Cartwright rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Sentinel is looking to remember people who the Monadnock Region has lost to COVID-19 in the past two years, with short stories about their lives. You can submit information about a loved one here. Send us their story Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Read about the Nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Kendal Cote, Fall Mountain softball Kevin Putnam, Monadnock baseball Dom Van Leare-Nutting, Fall Mountain baseball Zak Whitney, Keene baseball Vote View Results Back Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.