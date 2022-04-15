Celebrity birthdays for April 15 rclark rclark Apr 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actress Claudia Cardinale is 84Actor Michael Tucci is 76Actress Emma Thompson is 63Singer Samantha Fox is 56 Actor Seth Rogen is 40Actress Samira Wiley is 35Actress Emma Watson is 32Actress Maisie Williams is 25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Sentinel is looking to remember people who the Monadnock Region has lost to COVID-19 in the past two years, with short stories about their lives. You can submit information about a loved one here. Send us their story Nominate your favorite artist for the Ewing Arts Awards Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.