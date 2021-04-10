Sportscaster John Madden is 85
Actor Steven Seagal is 69
Musician Brian Setzer is 62
Comedian Orlando Jones is 53
Actor David Harbour is 46
Actress Chyler Leigh is 39
Actor Haley Joel Osment is 33
Actress Daisy Ridley is 29
