Actress Claire Bloom is 90
Songwriter Brian Holland is 80
Actress Jane Seymour is 70
Cartoonist Matt Groening is 67
Country singer Michael Reynolds is 57
Actress Sarah Wynter is 48
Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 37
Actress Natalie Morales is 36
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 4:23 pm
