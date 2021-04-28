Actress Ann-Margret is 80
Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71
Actress Mary McDonnell is 69
Singer-bassist Kim Gordon is 68
Actress Penelope Cruz is 47
Actor Nate Richert is 43
Actress Jessica Alba is 40
Actress Aleisha Allen is 30
President & COO
President & COO
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 11:53 am
