Keene officials’ decision to greenlight a new downtown coordinator position in 2018 kicked off a search across the Northeast for the right candidate. It turns out she was right across the street.
In Elizabeth “Beth” Wood, then the general manager of 21 Bar & Grill, they found an Elm City enthusiast who knows this place intimately because she’s been here since sixth grade. They found a young professional intent on pushing herself while helping Main Street do the same. And they found someone who has lived and breathed “community” since long before it became her job.
Though more than a decade in the service industry might not be the top resume bullet one would expect from a budding downtown coordinator, those roughly 11 years at the Roxbury Street restaurant were formative.
“That is like what gave me my roots here,” the Keene resident said recently during a chat at Prime Roast Coffee Co., referencing the sheer number of people she met in that job. “And then once I started realizing how easy it is to be involved and not as afraid to try something new, there was no stopping me.”
Crucially, she credits her flexible schedule at 21 with making this level of community engagement possible. And when she attended her first meeting of the brand-new Greater Keene Rotaract Club a few years ago, it was as a favor to a coworker. But it quickly became much more than that.
“It was something that was fresh that we could make into what we were passionate about,” Wood, 33, explained of the fledgling Rotary offshoot Kim Abrams (now Doyon) had asked her to participate in. “So, I was hooked.”
Fast forward nearly five years, and Wood is Rotaract’s past president and one of about 13 active members. Through the club, which is for 18-to-35-year-olds, she’s helped with everything from redoing a daycare in El Salvador to putting together decorations for the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disability’s prom.
Separately, she’s had a hand in the planning of three of the Keene Family YMCA’s annual Sneaker Ball fundraisers and one TEDxKeene event.
And through Rotaract, she launched Operation Elves to help make sure the gifting spirit of the holiday season doesn’t leave any local kids behind.
Following a no-questions-asked approach, Rotaract works with schools to identify area families in need and buys a new outfit, presents and stocking stuffers for each child in the household. Between its first and second years, the number of kids served more than doubled from 30 to 72. This year, Wood says they’re hoping to help 100.
In starting Operation Elves, Wood ran with an idea floated by a fellow Rotaract member who’d moved out of state; she also was inspired by the work done through the Keene Rotary Club’s Jane’s Kids program, which outfits children with clothes for school.
“Realizing how awesome that was and how empowering it is to see a kid get their school clothes and be excited, knowing that we could continue that … I wanted to do it,” Wood says. “And if we’re in a position to help, why not help?”
That impulse — to say, “why not?” when others ask, “why?” — has earned Wood some light-hearted ribbing at home.
“My husband [Matt “Woody” Wood] will joke, we’ve said it before: I will go get coffee and join a new committee,” she quips.
But when she signed on to the events planning committee for last summer’s Walldogs festival, that’s exactly what happened.
“Honestly, I was getting a cup of coffee, and I can’t say no to Emily or Judy,” she said of Prime Roast’s manager Emily Lavigne-Bernier and owner Judy Rogers.
Ultimately, it would lead her to head up the panel responsible for feeding three meals a day to more than 200 artists who were in town for the event.
The experience, like her time at 21, proved pivotal.
“I think being on the Walldogs committee is what made me realize what downtown is and how special it is because that’s what showed me we’re a community,” Wood says. “Everyone worked together. We did something crazy in a 3½ day span, and it was because of how many volunteers from our community and how much our downtown businesses supported the idea of it.”
Now, telling the story of Keene’s specialness is her full-time job. In her not-so-new role, Wood — whose first child, a boy, is due on her first anniversary in the position May 1 — works from an office at Monadnock Economic Development Corp. She also makes sure she regularly visits businesses downtown. She has a “MEDC boss” (the development corporations’ Jack Dugan) and a “city boss” (City Manager Elizabeth Dragon). But since businesses also pitch in for her salary, she says she works for “everybody.” Her priorities include improving on and helping merchants make the most of Keene’s many downtown events. She also stresses the importance of getting Keene State College students involved and making them feel welcome.
That’s a task right up the former Owl’s alley, who opted to stay in Keene when the rest of her family moved to Georgia after her high
school graduation.
“I really think it’s the community,” she says of her decision to stay. “I love that you can go anywhere and know somebody. I love that.”
As if on cue, a woman walks into the coffee shop with her young daughter. Wood instantly brightens: “Hey!”
Anika Clark is the managing editor of local news at The Keene Sentinel.