Your Perennials: “Feed Me!”

For gardening season 2021, I made two vows to myself: Somehow defeat the weeds taking over the gravel pathways inside my enclosed vegetable and cutting garden; Do not create any new gardens or buy any new perennials until I’m sure the ones that I have that don’t perform well are given every opportunity to thrive under my care. Then, if they still don’t prosper, I’ll replace them. I’m a sucker for trying out just about anything new that I come across which means I’ve wound up with a patchwork of many, many perennials in my gardens. Often, though, just a single or pair of that one plant. Last summer I decided that instead of just adding more, I was going to add more of the ones that I already have. I started with Blue Boa Agastache from Cheshire Floral Farm. I hadn’t had great luck with my perennial salvias I’d tried and even less so with Veronica. I planted about seven Blue Boas in my boulder garden. They’re just emerging slowly now. I’m worried about a couple but I’m being patient.
Thinking about how some of my perennials do wonderfully (peonies, hosta, geraniums and a taller creeping phlox I’ve divided a million times) versus the ones that look great the first year but then sputter out, coming back smaller and smaller each year (those salvias and speedwells, nepata, Echinacea and more,) I pondered if it was time to look even more closely at my soil. My Dublin soil is rocky clay that I believe is highly acidic since my property is surrounded by forest and a good portion of the property has only been cleared for less than ten years. I have amended and amended the soil in my gardens with composted manure, loam I’ve had delivered by the yard and even bagged garden soil. Oh, to live along the Connecticut River where I’ve seen Walpole and Westminster, VT gardens that have the richest, darkest natural soil… an ancient riverbed gift of sorts.
I called up my friend, Denise Bennett, from Maple Hill Nursery in Swanzey. Not only does the place have gorgeous plants and some of the most mature landscaping shrubs and trees for sale, they’ve got this soft spoken woman who is a veritable encyclopedia of garden knowledge. I told her I was writing an article about getting the most out of perennials. What advice did she have for folks regarding maintaining perennials to get maximum performance out of them? The first thing she told me is if you’ve never done it, get your soil tested to see what exactly you’re working with. This is key! No matter how smart I think I am about plants and growing, most of us gardeners are not biologists. Rather than just giving it our best guess… especially if you’re struggling with growing some plants, get your darned soil tested! Yes, there are soil testing kits available but if you’re going to go to the effort anyway, you might as well have experts perform it for you. The UNH Cooperative Extension Services offers soil testing and I see no mention of a fee: https://extension.unh.edu/programs/soil-testing-services. They only accept soil samples by mail and there’s forms to fill out to send along. I’ll be doing this right away.
Top dressing with compost is another extremely beneficial treatment for your perennials. Years ago I built a simple soil screening frame with four hardwood boards and some hardware cloth. I plop it down on top of a wheelbarrow and dig some of the oldest compost I’ve got and then work it through the screen, carefully not trying to injure the earthworms that are helping break the material down. Compost is not only loaded with nutrients, it also contains live, beneficial organisms that are necessary for plant production. Top dressing with compost can also serve as a moisture saving mulch as well. If you still want to put a decorative mulch over the top, go right ahead.
I asked Denise what type of commercially available fertilizer she might recommend and she told me she really likes Espoma Flower-tone. Most of our perennials are bloomers and this organic fertilizer is designed for just that. She also said good old 5-10-5 Espoma Garden-tone was a reliable, soft fertilizer that likely won’t burn your plants when used as directed. I’ve always liked the Espoma line myself because most everything they offer is organic and it’s reasonably priced. I’m interested in some of the organic fertilizers on the market with sea kelp and other byproducts of the ocean as their main ingredients but I can’t report on them yet.
Finally, I asked Denise about lime. Thinking that my soil is pretty acidic, I think my gardens could use some “sweetening.” Lime can raise the pH of your soil and also benefits it by allowing plants to more easily absorb the nutrients that are already present. Denise was a little hesitant about lime and after doing a little research I can understand lime. It’s a mistake to think that just because lime is a naturally occurring mineral, not all lime is the same AND you can also easily overdo it with lime which can then cause Chlorosis… which is the yellowing of leaves due to their inability to absorb iron and photosynthesize correctly. I learned this at The Spruce (thespruce.com.) So, even though I bought a bag of Espoma garden lime along with my Espoma Flower-tone, I’m going to hold off on applying any until I get those soil results back. Within the article on lime at The Spruce was two links to plants that thrive in alkaline soil and those that thrive in acidic soil. Interestingly, several of the plants I’ve had little luck with do prefer a “sweeter” soil (such as Salvia and Echinacea!)