You’re Soaking in it!

What can be a more relaxing way to spend part of your Sunday evening than having a good hot soak in the tub? Submerged among the bubbles and soothing warmth, a good old-fashioned bath is something most folks rarely avail themselves of. It’s probably been at least two years since I took the time to do it. A shower is just part of the daily routine and who’s got time to fill a bathtub, soak in it and then shower off to rinse those bubbles and bath salts off? And then, wash your hair! Well, there’s probably more people than I’m imagining who still hold tight to the art of relaxing baths.
Speaking of art, is there anything more picturesque than taking that bath in a beautiful old claw foot tub? With their rolled rim and shapely body, claw foot tubs have a certain classic distinctiveness that really make a bathroom feel more luxurious. They’re typically deep and roomy so you can draw the water right up to shoulder level. And, usually made from porcelain enameled iron, they hold the heat much longer than a plastic or fiberglass tub.
My current house is the only home I’ve owned that didn’t have a claw foot tub in it. The first house desperately needed a second bathroom so when I converted the attic to a bathroom and additional living room, I made sure to make room for one as well as a separate shower stall. The next house I owned — a 17-room Victorian on Court Street in Keene — already had three claw foot tubs but I added yet another when I added a sixth bathroom to the place. We called it the marble bathroom because we installed marble tile on the floor. Then I bought an antique claw foot from my hair stylist for a couple hundred bucks. I put it right in front of a window in the spacious bath. No one ever once took a bath in it but it looked great!
Bathtubs are often thought of as a 19th century invention but actually, bathing vessels and even indoor plumbing have been around since Egyptian times, according to Wikipedia. Evidence of crude copper piping has been discovered in archaeological digs. According to “The History of the Bathtub” from Old House Journal at oldhouseonline.com, bathtubs in “modern” times have been around for a long, long time as well. A portable tin, copper or even folding canvas (like a cot with a big belly in it) model were used as some of the earliest examples of in-home private tubs. Before modern plumbing as we know it, these tubs were brought out of a closet or other storage and filled with water that had been boiled on the stove. I remember hearing stories of an entire family typically using the same bath water for their weekly or bi-weekly bathing in the 1700s, but I didn’t come across that again with my research for this article. Some bathtubs even came as a unit that folded down out of the wall, much like a murphy bed.
Claw foot tubs originally were just for the well-to-do. Their stand-alone stature would allow servants to assist the bather from all sides. The actual ball and claw foot design is thought to be of Asian origins from ancient dragon-inspired furniture. In the late 1800s and early 20th century, hygiene and sanitation awareness grew to an almost fanatical sensibility when it came to home bathrooms and kitchens. Those tin and copper tubs with all their seams and susceptibility to corrosion were soon seen unsanitary.
Indoor plumbing had become more common; although expensive at first, but later more and more affordable for average working families. Interestingly, the porcelain-enameled tubs as we know them were created for farm use around 1837 — like scalding hogs after slaughter but the technology of the white porcelain soon caught on to germ-phobic society and our white porcelain glazed iron tubs became popular with humans.
Two things led to claw foot tubs popularity, though, in the 1920s. Hygiene was still top of mind and these free-standing beauties were hard to clean under and around. God knows what kind of unhealthy filth lurked about under them. That’s when the first built-in models arrived on the market. If a tub could be all boxed in, cleaning would be a breeze! Secondly, the ability to colorize vitreous surfaces arrived and discerning homeowners could now choose from pink to avocado green.
Lots of people still appreciate the beauty of claw foot tubs. You won’t see them installed in any builder-grade new homes but there’s plenty of the original white porcelain enameled ones available in salvage yards and even in the classified ad sections of your local newspaper. You can also buy brand new ones made from much lighter material than cast iron from higher end bathroom fixture outlets. And, yes, as I did on three different claw foot tubs at the big old Victorian of mine, you can add a shower component to them with relative ease. You can have shower lines run through your walls using a qualified plumber and a little bit of drywall repair, sweat and labor on your part, or you can actually buy a new faucet for your claw foot tub that includes a vertical plumbing line that sports a shower head! I bought several chrome shower curtain rings locally at Jack’s Hardware on Park Avenue in Keene but it’s been many years since then so call first if you want one.
There’s lots of availability online and other plumbing outfits as well. If you’re installing a vintage claw foot tub, you can get the porcelain re-enameled professionally or there are kits available. I, myself, prefer the lightest, most transparent fabric shower curtains I can find. I go for pure white fabric curtains that, when tossed open, can virtually disappear With something as gorgeous as a claw foot tub, it deserves to be the focal point.