Yes, let’s get planting in April!

I know. You haven’t even got all the beds cleaned out. And was it an unusually productive branch dropping winter or what?! If you’re like me, those two chores alone could take me into mid-May with nary a seed dropped or a transplant dispatched to a vegetable bed… but there’s some things we can be planting right now… maybe even should be.
There’s a whole bunch of vegetables that are considered “cold crops” which means they can withstand a few dips below freezing by mid-April. Any sustained cold where we consistently get below freezing for three nights or more might make me err on the side of caution and cover these seedlings but we don’t usually get an elongated big chill by this far into spring. Overnight freezing temperatures here and there usually won’t make these toughies even flinch. There’s a good article at motherearthnews.com, “What to Plant in April / Maritime Canada and New England” that shared a whole bunch more of these cold friendly plants I wasn’t even aware of.
Planting Seeds: I probably wouldn’t have thought to try any direct sowing seeds right now but if Mother Earth News says it’s ok, I’m not going to argue! Beets, carrots, chard, endive, fava beans, lettuce, bok choy, peas, potatoes, radishes, rutabaga, scallions, sorel, spinach and turnips are all on their list. And one I’d never heard of: Mache, also known as corn salad is a type of lettuce. I’d never thought of potatoes as seeds per se, but I understand the concept.
Transplanting Starts: Whether you started them yourself or bought some sixpacks at your local greenhouse, introduce starts to the outdoor weather gently. I usually put them in the garage overnight, then put them in a semi-shady spot for a day or two to let them harden off. Broccoli, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, rhubarb, radicchio, scallions and spinach can all be planted as starts. It also listed onions which are planted in their bulb form with just a little tip of their necks sticking up above ground.
Keep your eye on the forecast and be ready with some cut off milk or juice jugs to cover the starts if you’re worried about a particularly harsh cold snap. Just think of it, you might have half your garden planted before you’ve even finished all your spring cleanup. Then, after those back breaking hours of raking and bending over to pick up piles of leaves, sticks and acorns all over your property, you can grab a glass of wine and go peruse all your tough little plants that are already working hard for you.