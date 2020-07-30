Over the past five years, the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest has become one of the signature fundraising events for the Historical Society of Cheshire County, and it has been a highlight of downtown Keene’s summer season. However, this year, for safety reasons the Historical Society will not be hosting the Brew Fest in person.
Instead, the event will take the form of a “Brew Tour” throughout the month of August. Tickets are $25 and include a t-shirt as well as a map of 14 of the region’s best craft breweries, distilleries, restaurants and beer stores. T-shirts will be available for pick up in early September or for a slight additional charge, they can be shipped directly from vendor partner Bulldog Design. For tickets, visit hsccnh.org/wyman-tavern-brew-tour-2020/.
Participating establishments will offer special deals for Brew Tour ticket holders who stop by to visit. Offers range from discounts to free glasses to a portion of their proceeds being donated to local nonprofits. Ticket holders will also be entered in drawings for raffle prizes such as a home brewing kit, a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler and gift certificate from brewers.
“We like the idea that Wyman Tavern Brew Fest fans will support the Historical Society when they buy a ticket and they will support the region’s economy when they visit the locations on the tour,” said Historical Society Director Alan Rumrill.
The Brew Tour extends as far south as Winchester, as far north as Henniker, as far west as Chesterfield and as far east as Hampton.
The Historical Society will showcase some of the region’s brewing history as well, according to Rumrill, in conjunction with the Wyman Tavern Brew Tour. On July 29, the Society hosted a Zoom webinar — Brewing in NH: An Informal History of Beer in the Granite State from Colonial Times to the Present. Glenn Knoblock explored the fascinating history of New Hampshire’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days, when it was home- and tavern-based, to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs. Unusual and rare photos and advertisements document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones. A number of lesser-known brewers and breweries that operated in the state were also discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era. The webinar program is supported by New Hampshire Humanities.
Two of the featured brewers on the Brew Tour have appeared at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest since its inaugural year. They include Granite Roots Brewing in Troy, the first winner of the People’s Choice Award at the Wyman Tavern. At that time, they were known as Mooselick; and the award helped them become a rising star in the local craft beer scene. Later, they decided to change their Mooselick name because of a large beer brand (whom we won’t mention). Henniker Brewing Company has also been at the Brew Fest since year one. They have been leaders in building a New Hampshire market for craft beers.
The Outlaw Brewing Company won the People’s Choice Award during the second year of the Brew Fest when it was a start-up business. This year, their outdoor seating area will be a great Brew Tour destination — a wide lawn is a mile drive off the highway in Winchester. One of Outlaw’s limited-edition brews is Captain Wyman’s Barrel Aged IPA; a portion of the proceeds from this is donated to the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Captain Wyman’s IPA was aged in a barrel that formerly aged a batch of rum at Copper Cannon Distillery, another stop on the Brew Tour. And yes, there is a copper cannon at the distillery.
The Brewers of Nye Hill Farm are two-time winners of the People’s Choice Award. Their barn-based brewery is an integral part of Nye Hill Farm in Roxbury. Established in 1790, Nye Hill remains an old New England “multiple farm,” featuring fruits and vegetables, berries and herbs, honey, maple syrup and candy, wool and in a return to the days of yore, hand-crafted beer.
The first brewery to open in Keene after Prohibition is a stop on the Brew Tour: Elm City Brewing Company, founded by Deb Rivest in 1995. It’s located at the Colony Mill and features a full-service restaurant. Other Keene stops on the Brew Tour are Brewtopia and the Monadnock Food Co-op, both of which offer extensive selections of microbrews from the Monadnock region to take home with you. And at Central Square, Luca’s Mediterranean Café features a selection of local brews. At last year’s Brew Fest, Luca organized and emceed a series of cooking demonstrations by local chefs. This year, in addition to being a stop on the Brew Tour, he will be featuring local beers on his radio shows and video broadcasts.
Traveling south from Keene on Route 10, there are two Brew Tour spots. If you turn at Bradshaw Lumber/Ace Hardware, Branch and Blade Brewing offers abundant space outside under large tents, often with live music and Street Savory eats. A few miles south in West Swanzey is one of the region’s newest small-batch breweries — West LA Brew Company. LA stands for Lower Ashuelot, the former name of Swanzey.
Traveling east from Keene, Frogg Brewing represents Marlborough on the Brew Tour. They have a nice outdoor patio and offer a diverse selection of beers brewed in 3.5-barrel fermentation, as well as Walpole Ice Cream. Further east from there, the Brew Tour reaches Great North Aleworks in Manchester and Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton. Rob North was four-time New England Home Brewer of the Year before founding Great North Aleworks. Smuttynose, a dog-friendly establishment, has been setting beer trends since 1994.
The traditional annual Brew Fest will return to the Wyman Tavern in 2021. In the meantime, fans can explore some of the local businesses that are making the Monadnock region and all of southern New Hampshire a noteworthy destination for craft brews and spirits. This year’s tour lasts the entire month of August, so there is plenty of time to get around the region. Don’t forget to bring a designated driver when touring.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County has been collecting, preserving and communicating the history of the region (including its beer history) for 93 years. In 2019, the Society produced 174 programs that reached over 13,000 people. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the staff has been working hard to deliver local history stories online, and they are looking forward to the day when they can deliver their stories again in person.