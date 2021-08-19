Who would want to watch gaudily costumed men and women tossing their opponents around in a 20’ x 20’ ring? Lots of people! In fact, millions of fans around the world are devoted to watching those high-flying flips, take downs, and brutal body slams. Many of those “pin them to the mat” followers are also avid collectors of wrestling memorabilia. Photos, apparel, old magazine covers, artwork, and wrestling star “toy” figures, are just some of the items that are prized collectibles. And, if these goodies are autographed, so much the better. For these devotees, collecting is a serious hobby. Some of the rarer items are worth thousands, but fans with an insatiable passion for collecting can also pursue their hobby without robbing a bank.
So, when did this thing called professional wrestling actually begin? You might be surprised to learn it started in the 1860’s – 1870’s post-Civil War Era. It was during that time that traveling carnivals and grand circuses promoted wrestling exhibitions, replete with dazzling costumes and fictional biographies, to draw crowds, while they pumped up the excitement by offering open challenges to the rowdy audiences. Billed as “athletic shows,” these late 19th century wrestling exhibits often included high-stakes gambling.
Professional wrestling in the United States continued to be viewed as a legitimate sport, despite its theatrical presentation, until the 1920’s. However, this view did not endure into the 1930’s, as professional wrestling became identified with staged theatrics. The scripted production of pro-wrestling, with its predetermined match outcomes, separated this “sport” from the legitimacy of amateur wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts.
The advent of television in the 1950’s and cable in the 1980’s, made it possible for professional wrestling to reach huge numbers of viewers, creating an ever-widening fan base. It became an international phenomenon with the expansion of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). During the 1990’s, professional wrestling achieved financial success and the phenomenal growth of followers, while competition among competing promoters, such as WWF (World Championship Wrestling), and Extreme Championship Wrestling added fuel to the fervor. Television helped to raise the celebrity status of the wrestlers catapulting them into mainstream media, with many becoming icons of pop culture.
In the United States, during the 1940’s–1950’s, Gorgeous George was among the first to gain mainstream popularity, setting the stage for those who followed in the 1980’s–1990’s. Familiar names like the ex-governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who has become the highest paid actor in the world, began their careers as ring celebrities. Other familiar notables include Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ric Flair, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and John Cena, a New York Times best-selling author, actor and familiar face in commercials for Experian and Mountain Dew.
Professional wrestling was the launching pad for these successful careers, but it is the enthusiastic, unwavering devotion of millions of fans who make it all possible. And, since the advent of the internet, collectors of all things wrestling can treasure hunt on sites like eBay, Amazon, and online auction sites.
A local entrepreneur, Jason Manos, started JAM Wrestling Auctions about a year ago, turning a lifelong hobby into a business:
“I started watching Professional Wrestling when I was five, and have always collected figures, autographs, and all kinds of related memorabilia. I was perusing the internet when I discovered Tmart Promotions, a wrestling memorabilia auction on Facebook Live. After getting to know the auctioneer, Martin Damato, he suggested I try doing my own virtual auction. With his help and other friends I met online, Dan Sky, owner of Sky High Signatures, and Rob Feinstein, owner of Signed By Superstars, I embarked on my own auction journey. One year later I have become one of the most well-known and busiest shows of this type. Many people have hobbies, from collecting memorabilia to favorite recipes, there’s something for everyone. For me, the most consistent hobby throughout my life has been wrestling; it’s a friend that’s always been there and now I’m lucky enough that it has also become my business, J.A.M Wrestling Auctions.” Jason can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/317722562874452
So, if you can’t catapult yourself from the top rope of a wrestling ring to land on your opponent (without breaking your neck), but still want to experience some of the excitement of professional wrestling, collecting autographs, articles of ring-worn items, signed belts, and yes, even occasionally a piece of the ring mat, may be a great hobby for you.
Check out Jason’s auction and the others mentioned above if you want to learn and be entertained at the same time.
