Woven with a Story

Not only are antique Oriental rugs beautiful, functional and an environmentally “green” purchase, they also have a story to tell. And their story begins at their place of origin, whether woven by nomadic tribes or settled villagers.
Antique tribal rugs were woven by families who followed their flocks from summer to winter grazing sites and did their weaving throughout. These rugs are called by the same name as the ethnic group of people who made them and share their name and story with the women who wove them.
Turkmenistan, to the northeast of Persia, is home to the Turkoman tribal groups. These old rugs share a turbulent history with their Turkoman creators. Some tribes overpowered others, not only ousting them from their traditional grazing areas but also reflecting their dominance in the rugs they wove. Certain design elements of the conquered tribes were relegated to secondary positions in the rug, while the traditional designs of the more powerful remained dominant. Turkoman tribes that made significant weavings, including the Tekke, Yomut, Ersari, Salor and Chodor.
The Belouch tribe ranged to the south of the Turkoman, weaving along the Persian border to the southeast and into Persia proper, and Afghanistan to the east. The particular design elements in each rug provide a clue to its origin and family group. The Belouch were a fiercely independent tribal group, and their antique weavings are primitive and pure, uninfluenced by Western commercial tastes. They tend to use a limited color palette, mainly madder for red, indigo for blue and a good amount of natural undyed wool and camel hair. Other colors are found sparingly and to good effect. Occasionally there will be a few knots of silk woven in as well.
The Kurdish people wove rugs all across Persia and into Iraq and Turkey. The colors and designs were influenced by surrounding village weavings and are a hint as to its geographic birthplace. There are many sub-tribes within the Kurdish group; this is a very diverse group of rugs under one umbrella. The Kurdish rugs woven in northwest Persia bear a strong design resemblance to the weavings of the Caucasus, just to their north.
The southwest of Persia is home to another distinct group of tribes, including the Khamseh, Qashq’aii, Afshar and Bakhtiari. The Khamseh Federation and the Qashq’aii in particular were fond of weaving bird and animal figures into their rugs, and old Khamseh rugs are sometimes referred to as “chicken” rugs among old dealers.
Not all antique rugs are tribal. Settled people in villages and cities also wove, and “backyard” looms produced beautiful and unique weavings, unduplicated by any contemporary means. Unlike tribal rugs, which were given the name of the people who wove them, these rugs are given the same name as the village or city where they were made.
Wherever they were woven, an antique rug can tell the story of its weaver. Because each piece took months to produce, often times the weaver would insert a special design or zoomorphic figure to mark something special in her life, whether it be a birth, death or marriage. These random designs and figures add whimsy and charm and highlight the individual nature of each rug. We will never know exactly what she had in mind while she wove, but the rug provides a way for her story to live on as an enigmatic testament to a life lived.