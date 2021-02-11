Woven by Design

Oriental rugs and weavings spring from a different culture, but their universal and continuing appeal represents our shared humanity. Form and patterns created by women hundreds of years ago and carried on through the generations continue to find a place in our homes and continue to delight our senses.
Part of the appeal is no doubt the vast variation of color and composition found in these weavings. A common misconception in the west is that all antique Oriental rugs are fussy, floral and formal. But there really are no stereotypical designs when it comes to antique Oriental rugs. In reality, designs are as varied as the human imagination.
Throughout the years, these hundreds of designs have been roughly categorized in various ways to better understand them, and to trace their evolution. Recognizing a rug’s design elements is often times a clue to its age and origin. The broadest classifications begin with just two: floral and geometric. Contained within each of these divisions are hundreds of subcategories, each worth a book of its own.
In the floral groupings, one can find large scale motifs such as “gul farang” (meaning “foreign flower” in Farsi), which employ large European-style flowers similar to French Aubusson carpets and other old European weavings. This type of design is not as common as others, but nonetheless can be found in different parts of the Middle Eastern weaving areas, more notably in the South Caucasus rugs of the Karabagh region as well as some Afshar tribal rugs in Western Persia. Alternatively, there are floral carpets known as “mille fleurs” with a much smaller design scale. These display a balanced array of compact intricate flowers and curvilinear designs, finely woven.
Many of the larger workshop rugs from Kerman, Kashan, Isphahan and Sarouk create weavings with a “mille fleurs” composition to stunning and sophisticated effect. Floral carpets can be woven with or without a center medallion, some have repeating medallions, and many comprise an all-over design. The variations are nearly endless.
Broadly speaking, rugs that are considered geometric generally come from the Caucasus Mountain region and from many of the tribal weavings scattered throughout Persia as well as Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to the east. In the Caucasus, abstract geometric forms and imaginative experimentation form the bulk of the antique weavings from that area. Though each smaller region had its own traditional motifs, the weaver’s own interpretations and spontaneity is strongly represented, much as a jazz musician makes each piece their own.
One can find totally abstract all-over designs, as well as repeating rectilinear medallion rugs, and weavings full of stylized people, birds and animals. As a very general observation, rugs from the south and southcentral Caucasus such as Kazaks tend to have a larger scale design than those from the east Caucasus regions along the Caspian Sea — notably Shirvans and Kubas. But as with all attempts to classify antique rugs, there are always plenty of exceptions!
Prayer rugs and prayer rug design can be either floral or geometric. They are identified by an asymmetrical middle field, with one end containing a “mihrab,” an arch-shaped niche that can be orientated toward Mecca. Many of these rugs were woven with a prayer design for purely decorative reasons rather than religious function, but one can still find antique prayer rugs, the wear patterns of which suggest actual usage for its traditional purpose.
The patterns you enjoy on your old Oriental carpet reflect an evolution beginning centuries ago. Yet the aesthetics remain as pleasing now as they’ve been throughout history, and will no doubt continue to enhance the beauty of our homes well into the future, offering timeless designs for our modern lives.