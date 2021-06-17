ASCUTNEY, Vt.—That World Under Wonder’s tagline is “We are a very inclusive program, where the only thing excluded, is exclusion,” happened by accident.
Local theater actor and director, Sean Edward Roberts, had been working with youth in theater since 2007, leading after-school and summer programming. Five years later, he began working with one youth theater group; and two years later, he began working with adults. Another two years after that, he formed his own theater all-ages theater troupe, which called the Claremont Opera House home.
Many of the members were part of the local LGBTQ+ community, of which Roberts calls himself a staunch ally.
After a conflict with management over one of the shows, the troupe was set to stage in Claremont and was viewed as having a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda considered too controversial, Roberts told the theater board he was no longer comfortable working with them.
“They no longer represented what I cared about morally,” he said.
The majority of the youth involved with the group ended up leaving the theater program and some attended a board meeting during which they read letters expressing their disappointment.
“I established World Under Wonder as a place for kids to go where it wasn’t just okay to be who they are,” said Roberts. “We supported and wanted to promote who they are.”
In 2018, World Under Wonder began working out of its own theater, located on Route 5 in Ascutney.
“The idea of alienation and defamiliarization ended up being a big part of the organization,” said Roberts, “the idea of taking something people aren’t used to and making it the norm inside the art you create or taking what they’re used to and making it strange in the art you create, to inspire others to change their perspective and have a different outlook on life. Things went from there.”
One way the company has achieved this concept is by switching gender roles with lead characters, such as in the production of “Dracula” Roberts wrote in which he cast a woman in the title role.
“We give opportunities to women or anyone of (a) minority (group),” he said.
Women’s empowerment is a common theme in World Under Wonder productions, such as it is in the troupe’s annual staging of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” as well as the Arthur Miller classic, “The Crucible.” Funding from these shows helps support local organizations that support women.
“Instead of being a regular theater just trying to put on plays, I would say we are more of an outreach program that uses art as a means to reach people,” said Roberts.
Two years ago, World Under Wonder performed a play, “Escapism,” written by a member of the youth program.
“He experienced trauma and joined our theater group to escape,” said Roberts. “He wrote the play as a form of therapy, reliving his childhood in a safe place.” The playwright had never spoken about his experiences until he wrote the play. After the performance, there was a Q&A session with the audience about trauma.
The idea of testing experiences in a fictional and safe environment, along with the pandemic slowing down the staging of plays, led to World Under Wonder’s shift to an emphasis on LARP (Live Action Role Playing). LARP is a style of theatrical game where players take on the role of a character inside a fictional scenario, with little to no scripting, and the only audience are the other players involved.
“Every audience member is a participant in the production,” said Roberts. “There’s no audience member watching.”
Players will take a game like Dungeons and Dragons off the table and play it in real time, with costumes, foam weapons, and make-believe spells.
Multiple different LARP programs exist within World Under Wonder, including a medieval fantasy LARP, a horror game LARP, a LARP battle game, a high roleplay model UN-inspired LARP, and multiple weekly craft/community building nights.
LARP can be a helpful tool in building self-confidence, teamwork and problem-solving skills; empowering players with their roles and forming community among the group.
There is one other important reason for the shift.
“We moved our focus to LARP because financially, plays don’t bring in a lot,” said Roberts. “You live from ticket to ticket. From now on we’ll only put on plays if we can raise the money beforehand.”
World Under Wonder, now a non-profit improvisational gaming organization with 501c3 status, is hosting a soft reopening of the theater with three LARP sessions June 28, 29 and 30 at the playhouse.
The theater’s focus now is also on new memberships, which are $25 a month.
“It’s a sustainable amount of funding we know we can get from participants,” said Roberts, “and it allows us to do something weekly.”
It also gives World Under Wonder a niche, he added, rather than continuing to compete with the community theaters in the area.
Roberts has connected with other LARP groups in the area who normally consist of a group of friends who get together and play the game—World Under Wonder is the only full-scale LARP company he knows of.
“We have the advantage of our own non-profit established business so we can act as a hub for other LARP groups,” he said. Typically, LARP groups do not run in the winter because they do not have an up-to-code indoor space in which to play.
“We can run our own games all year and offer ourselves up to other LARP groups in the area,” said Roberts.
The venue, which is two floors, can hold up to 130 people in the upstairs theater space alone, and the rest of the building has space to accommodate a LARP game, which runs in what is essentially a space set up like a town: there is a tavern, workshop, bank vault, library and of course, a dungeon.
Roberts’ goal is for the group to have no more than 50 or so members each for the adult LARP group that will meet on Mondays and the adult group on Tuesdays.
“Our group is geared toward community village games, not battle games,” said Roberts. The plan is for one LARP event a month, with occasional full-day games with larger numbers of participants and an annual Renaissance faire event during which World Under Wonder will host a variety of LARP groups in the area.
Starting June 28 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. will be the adult program for those 18 and older; June 29 there will be a teen program for those 12 to 18 years old from 5 to 8 p.m.; and June 30 is community get-together day from 5 to 10:30 p.m., an all-ages session during which participants will build and craft together, talk about games, duel with foam weapons and simply hang out. These sessions will run weekly from then on, but no one is required to be at every session each week. All sessions are at the World Under Wonder Playhouse, 5755 Route 5, Ascutney, Vt.
All participants are expected to have the COVID-19 vaccine and show proof with card. Cost is $25 for a membership or $10 per single event.
Parents and guardians can also take part in the youth program and act as a sidekick to their young counterpart.
Contact World Under Wonder on Facebook, call 603-381-3344; e-mail worldunderwonder@gmail.com for more information or to sign up, or visit www.worldunderwonder.org.
Roberts is looking to rent part of the duplex on the World Under Wonder theater property to an artist-in-residence, the funds from which support the theater.
“It would make our dream a reality to be completely sustainable and allow creative freedom as well as help us bring back staged theater,” he said.
Email worldunderwonder@gmail.com for more information about the rental.