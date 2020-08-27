Young mom Suzannah Knicely had heard about what Mill Hollow Works in Langdon offers… an introductory course in carpentry.
The 21-year-old Alstead resident’s son, now nearly 2, had just turned a year old.
“I didn’t have any hobbies outside motherhood,” she said. “My mother and grandmother pitched in to pay for the course.”
She had no idea when she attended the first session it would lead to what she said is going to be not only a life-long love of woodworking but a career path.
Mill Hollow Works, a heritage craft school founded by Heather Holloway and Wade Smith, teaches resourceful, self-sufficient skills once passed down through generations — everything from basket weaving to boat building — using traditional tools.
Holloway and Smith lent Knicely the tools and materials for the carpentry course (Mill Hollow offers seven different woodworking courses, six hour-long weekly sessions). Knicely was one of six students in the class, which included people of all ages and mostly women. She believes there is a lot of interest from women because these are skills they traditionally learn early on.
“Women don’t usually take wood shop in school,” she said.
The course, in November of 2019, began with an introduction to carpentry tools, their names and how to use them, according to Knicely, including a section covering safety precautions. Students in the course each made a 2-by-2-foot miniature house, complete with a roof and siding.
Mill Hollow has created a Woodworking for Women course, in which students learn the fundamentals of woodworking including tool use, plan reading and joining techniques. The course debuted in 2018; it’s typically held every spring and fall, but was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Holloway said the plan is to re-introduce it in 2021.
After learning to use basic woodworking tools, Knicely discovered her true passion working with wood: making wooden spoons.
“By class the following week, I had four spoons done,” she said. Throughout the winter and ever since, Knicely has sharpened her skills, making all kinds of wooden spoons: serving spoons, personal spoons, ice cream scoops and a popular item: baby spoons. She’s continuing a tradition of her grandfather, a logger who carved spoons in his spare time.
Specifically, Knicely uses three tools: a knife, gauge and sandpaper.
“I didn’t take any woodworking class in school. I whittled sticks as a kid, that’s about it,” she said. “[Spoon carving] is not a hobby I was expecting to like so much.”
Knicely doesn’t start a project with any design or shape in mind, which is why each of her spoons is unique. She also uses different woods — butternut and apple are on the list — and the wood grain gives each spoon a different look. It takes her about two hours to make a spoon, although one butternut spoon she made took her seven hours.
She has begun to master working with lilac wood, too, thanks to her grandmother’s lilac bush. The wood is plated differently, she explained, which makes it more challenging. But the extra effort is worth it to her.
“I have [lilac] spoons with purple in them,” she said.
For other projects, Knicely salvages wood, working with full logs she saws to size and splits all by hand.
Mill Hollow has a page dedicated to Knicely’s business, Suzannah’s Spoons. She sells her spoons and is moving into creating hand-carved bowls (she already has two orders in), and has also been hired to build a chicken coop for her neighbor. She plans to work on her knife skills next to create small sculptures. She is reading books and watching spoon-carving videos on YouTube to learn as much as she can because she has also begun to teach at Mill Hollow.
Knicely’s first class, again, which consisted of nearly all women, was full. Her next class will be in September. She credits Mill Hollow Works for instilling her love of carving with hand tools.
“When I took [the carpentry course] I wasn’t good at hitting a nail on the head,” she said. “I left the class knowing how to use most tools. It’s nice having adult-oriented education that is very non-judgmental. You’re treated [at Mill Hollow] like you are learning.”
Knicely’s instructor told her once she completed the course, she had the skills to walk onto any job site and work.
“It’s nice to go in with absolutely no experience,” she said, “and come out knowing I’m not leaving the wood craft industry.”