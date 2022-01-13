Winter Showers Bring…

We’ve had a problem in our Dublin house for quite some time now. It’s quite unsightly, really and I was just about reaching my limit on putting up with it when I had a stroke of genius! I figured out how to attempt to solve the problem all while presenting it as a Christmas present to my partner, Joe.
The problem is that reddish-brown stain that our iron-rich well water leaves on our white shower curtains and on the white porcelain of the fixtures. Primarily the toilet and I’m guessing that’s because it always has standing water in it. My friend Bart who owns Cushing & Sons Water Wells and Aqua-Aid calls it the Rindge Tinge. Well, I’m not sure if our water mineral content is actually the same as nearby Rindge but you get the picture.
Now, if the water tasted badly or if we had the staining in conjunction with that horrible sulfur smell some drilled wells provide, we most certainly would be all in for a home water treatment plan. The water tastes great, though and there’s no scent. It’s just those darn stains. Oh, and the fact that our water pressure in the main bathroom shower wasn’t that great. That’s not a huge deal either. I think it comes with territory when you’ve got your own well vs. a municipal water supply.
In a previous article I’d mentioned that often the gifts on my own Christmas list are things for the house. Most recently a beautiful Pendleton wool blanket that lays across the foot of the bed. Another year Joe got me a small retro tulip table for the kitchen and we both love it. Well, this year I got to share the home improvement love in a return Christmas gift. We’re still waiting for the main ingredients for a miraculous cleaner of that red staining that apparently was posted on TikTok. A process called laundry stripping, apparently the TikTok video was so popular that getting two of the main ingredients required is almost impossible. I was checking out my order for borax and Arm & Hammer super washing soda and there was no delivery estimate in sight.
Everything we do and search for online now is carefully analyzed by Amazon (and probably countless other companies,) but I still was surprised when all of a sudden a listing for a shower head with a built in mineral filter appeared on my screen. It was an “Exclusive Home Goods 15 Stage Shower Head and Filter system that rejuvenates hair skin and nails!” The cross-section illustration of the filter looked fairly impressive with all these layers of different color beads and carbon. The 4” wide showerhead looked kind of cool and it supposedly removes heavy metals and other impurities from your water and provides a relaxing spa-like shower experience. Best of all, the price was only $39.98! I admit I was skeptical that a shower head was going to be any life changing experience to say nothing of whether or not future staining of the shower curtains would occur. But, hey, for $40, I was willing to give it a whirl and it was at a low enough price point, I could add a set of my preferred white fabric shower curtains with the built-in grommets for hanging, wrap it all up in one box and, voila! A cool, unexpected gift!
Christmas morning, I think Joe was a little surprised to be getting such a utilitarian Christmas gift. He wouldn’t flinch a bit if it were me requesting this sort of thing but a new shower head and curtains under the tree couldn’t have been further from his expectations. The very next day, he found our little roll of white Teflon tape and went to work on replacing the shower head. Actually, quite a simple process, before I knew it, he came downstairs and was exclaiming about the water pressure being vastly improved. Hooray! Well, we both used the shower the next day and were quite amazed at how nice this new shower head was. With high enough velocity to make those new curtains blow around, this was a complete 180 from our ten-year-old shower head. And, interestingly, you can’t see the little dozens of little holes in the flat disk of the shower head until you turn the water on. Kind of magically, all of a sudden, this glorious cascade of water is blasting away with the softest of feel to it. The box included a flow reducer, but Joe didn’t use it since our water pressure is typically pretty low.
For $40, I actually do feel like I get a bit of a spa experience every morning when I hop in the shower. I do wonder if indeed the filter is holding back all that iron that will eventually stain the new curtains just like before. I also wonder if simply replacing the shower head with a new one and with no reducer involved is the actual benefit here. Could it be that if we went around to all the sinks and other showers in the house and replace the little screen mesh filters and the shower heads, we’d see vast improvement in overall pressure performance? Could be I suppose. But, in the meantime, I’m just loving this new shower experience… especially on these cold mornings. I don’t want to get out of the shower!