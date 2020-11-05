With winter right around the corner and COVID-19 still lingering, more people are taking to the trails. It is important to know the precautions we all should be taking to keep ourselves safe while enjoying the great outdoors.
Winter hiking is a different ballpark and can be very dangerous if you aren’t prepared. Here are a few tips to help make your winter experience more enjoyable. I would like to preface that you should always do your own research leading up to your trip. Please don’t take to the trails before checking the conditions and weather where you are headed to ensure your own safety.
Now let’s talk about gear! MICROspikes are a must-have in the winter as the conditions are always changing. These will help you grip icy terrain and keep you on your feet. I always throw my pair in my bag before heading out for a winter hike even if I don’t think I will need them.
Secondly, steep winter slopes call for hiking poles; they will help with balance and give you more points of contact with the ground. I live for my hiking poles in the winter! These two pieces of gear really do make all the difference when its icy out on the trails.
Moving on to water supply. Make sure to pack a couple of water bottles in your bag, as a camelback will freeze if its below 32 ⁰F. Also, for us luxury hikers, a thermos filled with tea or hot coffee makes for a nice treat when you’re a freezing at the top of mountain enjoying the view.
One thing that will make or break you in the winter is your attire! It’s cold out there and you need to be sure to keep yourself warm. It’s never a bad idea to throw some hand warmers, in addition to gloves. I always bring a thin layer of gloves as well as a thicker winter pair just in case. Along with gloves, I always have a winter hat and some ear warmers. An extra pair of socks… always. I’ve said it before and will say it again: your feet are your lifeline, so keep them dry and keep them warm! In the winter, the more layers you bring the better off you’ll be.
Lastly, always bring a headlamp. This goes for anytime you take to the trails. You never know what is going to happen out there and its always better to be safe than sorry.
More advice I’d like to acknowledge are investing in snowshoes and gators. These make for a great addition when it has just snowed or if the trail you have chosen has not been packed down yet by other hikers. The snowshoes will prevent you from post-holing through the snow and make it easier to plow a path through the fresh powder. Gators will prevent snow from falling into the infamous gap between your pants and your boots.
Winter hiking is a whole different experience than hiking in the summer. Trails you have hiked in the past seem to take on a whole new perspective and it can be quite exhilarating. We should all be able to have the chance to experience it, but we need to be sure we have the correct gear to make it enjoyable.
Stay safe out there and happy hiking!