In November, visitors wandered through Wilton, and this winter, they will stop and stay awhile.
The very first Wilton Winter Festival, featuring both indoor and outdoor activities, happens this Saturday, February 12, at three downtown venues: The Second Congregational Church of Wilton, the Wilton Public and Gregg Free Library and Main Street Park.
“It’s Chapter Two of what’s manifesting from the collaboration with Wander Through Wilton,” said event coordinator Kate Schimke, referring to the four-day November event in town when shops, studios and galleries opened their doors to the public, offering everything from artist demonstrations to sales.
The festival (and Wander Through Wilton) are both sponsored by the Wilton Main Street Association.
“(The Main Street Association) is very supportive of local businesses and artists here,” said Schimke.
She had been in discussion with the Main Street group about hosting an outdoor artisan market in town and found out they had been planning a winter festival.
An indoor artisan market at the Congregational Church (open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will be a focus of the winter festival.
Local artisan-owned businesses will display their products for sale, including Uniquely Kaitlyn, which sells handmade pet toys; Minervas Macrame; Pict Wool, which makes felting kits using processed wool from local farmers; PJF Inspired, which creates embroidered beaded jewelry; Dewdrops and Gemstones; and Schimke, who owns and operates Prayers of Nature, a shop featuring art, jewelry and apparel inspired by nature created by a handful of artisans.
Schimke hopes to do more artisan markets outdoors in the future.
Other events happening at the winter festival include:
At the library: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day crafts and snow elf building (weather-dependent) outside the library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
At the Second Congregational Church:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from singer/songwriter Paul Driscoll; hot coffee, cocoa and refreshments; pictorial display of past winter carnivals in Wilton sponsored by the Wilton Heritage Commission. 5 to 7 p.m., potluck also featuring live music.
At Main Street Park:
Noon to 1 p.m., stories and songs by the fire; roasting marshmallows and s’mores; 1 to 4 p.m., ice carving demonstration with ice sculpting artists Dave Soha and Dennis Hickey (known as Ice Breakers); free screenings offered by Saint Joseph’s Health Clinic (children can bring their stuffed animals to be vaccinated); Plinko games and raffles.
Also, various Main Street shops and eateries will be open during the festival.
Masks will be required for all Indoor events.
The very first Wilton Winter Festival is this Saturday, February 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Wilton. This event is free with free parking. For more information, email Schimke at info@prayersofnature.com or visit Wilton Winter Festival on Facebook.