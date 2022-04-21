The painter William Preston Phelps is known for his landscapes of Mount Monadnock. He painted the region’s defining mountain hundreds of times, “from every aspect, in all kinds of weather,” according to a 2003 article by Edie Clark posted on the Monadnock Art website.
Nearly a century after his death, those are still Phelps’ best sellers, according to Ken Spector, owner of New England Art Exchange in Peterborough.
“What’s popular is the portraits of the mountain,” he said. “And anything else is much less popular.” But the painter’s repertoire went beyond the famous peak, as Spector explained at his gallery on a recent afternoon, pointing out the four Phelps oil paintings hanging on his walls. One was done during the painter’s time in Germany; the others are recognizably rooted in the Monadnock Region, despite the mountain being nowhere in sight.
Spector stopped at a 12-inch-by-18-inch oil painting in an ornate gold leaf frame. The work, from around 1900, shows cows standing in a stream. The olive-green wetland grasses and light-brown clutches of leaves clinging to partly bare branches convey a sense of fall past its peak.
“He used a lot of brown tones in his paintings, and cattle down by the water is one of his favorite themes,” Spector said.
Born in Chesham — then part of Dublin, now an unincorporated community in Harrisville — in 1848, Phelps grew up on the family farm, according to Clark’s biographical article. After demonstrating a talent for art, he went to Lowell, MA as a teen to apprentice with a sign maker, later opening his own business.
Impressed by his artistic gifts, the locals decided to send him to Europe for more training, Spector said. “So they all chipped in and sent him to Munich.”
It was there Phelps created another of the works hanging at the New England Art Exchange — “Cattle Crossing,” which dates to around 1879. The two-foot-wide work portrays a handful of cattle coming face to face with a horse-drawn wagon on a rural road. Though a pair of humans are in the frame, one’s attention is drawn to the animals in the center, including the red-and-white bull whose right eye seems to stare right back at the viewer.
“You could see — even this is a pretty young age, he was able to do the horses and cattle pretty well,” Spector said, noting that Phelps used to paint cow and horse portraits for locals.
Another painting shows a wooden bridge over a brook somewhere in the woods, in a brown and green palate that will be familiar to most local hikers.
“When you walk around in the woods around here, it really looks like that,” Spector said. “I mean, even in the spring it really looks like that. It’s not till you get really out in the meadow or something does it look lighter.”
Noting the bridge’s somewhat unique design, Spector said he reached out to Alan Rumrill, director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, to see if he knew where the precise location was. “He didn’t have a clue,” Spector said.
A final painting shows a red brick house tucked behind blossoming trees in springtime. Spector said he believes it shows the house Phelps lived in on Brown Road in Chesham.
Spector said Phelps was prolific, and unusually for the time period, able to actually make a living from his painting.
“The story was, he’d be out in all kinds of weather,” with an “oil heater he had in the back of his wagon so he could keep everything warm enough so he could paint,” Spector said. “So, he was one of the first ones around here that painted from life, for the most part.”
Things went downhill for Phelps later in life. In 1901, his son Edward, then in his 20s, died in an accident. Phelps’ wife, Anna, followed six months later. The painter started drinking more and was institutionalized toward the end of his life.
“He could do a good painting,” Spector said. “He had some talent, and when he was really doing good work, they were very good. And, frequently, he’d do them quicker because he needed to sell them to make a living. So you know, his work’s a little uneven. You can find things that are not well-painted. And then you can find other things that are really exquisite.”