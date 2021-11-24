Why Self-Care is One of the Best Holiday Gifts You Can Give

“Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is the worst time for mental health in the United States,” explained Ivor Edmonds. He is the CEO and Chief Wellness Officer at Sága, a Peterborough-based organization that catalyzes healing, growth, and wellness.
While this time of year is brimming with tradition, celebration, and gatherings, it also conjures up a complex well of emotions for many, especially after a long stretch of uncertainty and isolation. “People are looking for new things to do that really can help with the lack of sunlight and the increased stress level that can sometimes come with this holiday season,” Edmonds said.
A perfect remedy is the gift of Sága’s online wellness library, filled with on-demand classes in movement and meditation. It’s available by subscription on their website or through a gift card purchase at sagahealing.com/shop/gift-card. “The library of videos that we have is really something that someone can get into,” Edmonds said.
For instance, there’s a yoga sequence that Edmonds said “works through your back and through your hamstring, and it releases the muscles that are attached to your hips and spine” to provide general relief. Within the same library, there’s also Pilates for those who want to get into shape or get moving. In addition, reiki and meditation are available for energy work, as well as qigong for internal organ wellness.
“What we tried to do was create a menu of things,” Edmonds explained. A great gifting idea, the library is designed for anyone to easily access. No matter what they’re drawn to, they’ll find something to incorporate into their personal practice, whether it involves improving mental health, dealing with soreness, or staying active indoors during winter.
The craving for these kinds of meaningful wellness solutions has already demonstrated itself this season. Edmonds and fellow, local practitioner, Sarah Aborn of SHAKTI Healing, who has 25 years of experience in the healing arts, decided to host a December workshop on “Tending to the Nervous System through Yoga and Meditation.” It sold out so fast that they are offering a second session on Saturday, January 22.
“The world was already a high-stress place before COVID, and then the lockdown era offered us the opportunity to recognize that these bodies and minds need attention,” described Aborn. For what she calls “a very sweet, half-hour recharge,” she offers weekly meditation classes on Tuesday nights, as well as Therapeutic and Hot Stone Massage for individuals. Gift certificates can be purchased by emailing her at sacredlysustained@gmail.com.
Too often, wellness gets put on the back burner, and that’s why gifting is a great way to bring it to the forefront. “In general people put themselves last when it comes to self-care and particularly these days and around the holidays, some time to oneself is a wonderful gift to receive,” said Ellen Smith. She’s the owner of European Esthetics, located alongside the river in Peterborough’s idyllic Depot Square.
Gift certificates to the Wellness Spa & Tea Room are popular year-round and can be made out for any amount or for a specific service, like the Ultimate Facial, a Reiki Session, or a Spa Pedicure. A whole menu of specialized self-care services can be found at european-esthetics.com. “We can also recommend a skin care routine and package that up, or help select some relaxing spa and wellness items, such as body brushes, eye pillows and body care products,” Smith said.
She appreciates so many people shopping locally and helping the Monadnock Region thrive. “Plus, we love seeing our clients pop in over the holidays to do their shopping, as we are in such a nice, big community,” she said. A wellness gift is a thoughtful way to go, but Smith reminded, “Scheduling your own self-care time is important, as well.”
With wellness classes and appointments booking up quickly as the new year approaches, now is the time to put self-care at the top of the list, for both you and all those special someones.