Are you getting eggcited for Easter?! The family and friends gathering, the ham and hot cross buns… Easter egg hunts for the kids… dyeing eggs in vivid colors. Easter really has a ton of different traditions but where did it all begin? We think of Easter as a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus after having been crucified days earlier. While it definitely now aligns with Christianity, it wasn’t always that way.

It turns out, Easter had been around way before Christianity was even formed. Since the term pagan was first used in the 4th century by early Christians to negatively denote rustic Roman people who practiced religions other than Judaism, the pre-existing Easter holiday was considered a pagan celebration initially. It began as a celebration of spring and re-birth as the world emerges from the cold of winter in the northern hemisphere.

