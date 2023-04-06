Are you getting eggcited for Easter?! The family and friends gathering, the ham and hot cross buns… Easter egg hunts for the kids… dyeing eggs in vivid colors. Easter really has a ton of different traditions but where did it all begin? We think of Easter as a Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus after having been crucified days earlier. While it definitely now aligns with Christianity, it wasn’t always that way.
It turns out, Easter had been around way before Christianity was even formed. Since the term pagan was first used in the 4th century by early Christians to negatively denote rustic Roman people who practiced religions other than Judaism, the pre-existing Easter holiday was considered a pagan celebration initially. It began as a celebration of spring and re-birth as the world emerges from the cold of winter in the northern hemisphere.
When the Puritans arrived in Plymouth on the Mayflower, they brought with them very strict beliefs about God and the meaning of being pure and at one with the Lord. They’d left behind what they considered bombastic extravagances of the Catholic church and so anything deemed celebratory or too imbued with ornamentation around holidays was forbidden.
So, exactly how did such things as the Easter Bunny, parades and colored eggs come to be such a big part of what we now celebrate at Easter? According to “Easter Symbols and Traditions” at history.com, the decorating of eggs may date way back to the 13th century as part of the celebration of spring. Eggs represent birth. Pulled into the Christian holiday of Easter proper, eggs were originally one of the foods that were traditionally given up for Lent. Once Easter arrived, they could be welcomed back into the diet and this was reason to celebrate and decorate the eggs.
What about the Easter Bunny, though? How on earth did the furry animal morph into a mythical symbol just as bold as Santa Claus? Just like the eggs, the Easter Bunny probably originated in pagan celebrations of spring. Prolific procreators, rabbits are an ancient symbol of fertility and new life. It’s believed that those fun-loving German immigrants were the ones who brought the Easter bunny ideation to America. In the 1700s, German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania and brought with them their tradition of an egg-laying hare, “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws”. Their children made nests for the bunny to deposit colored eggs in. The tradition spread across the country and the nests morphed into decorated baskets. In addition to the eggs, candy and chocolate were also introduced into the baskets.
The egg-shaped jelly bean was eventually pulled in to the Easter lexicon in the US during the 1930s and according to the National Confectioners Association, over 16 billion jelly beans are produced in the country every year. Over the past decade the most popular non-chocolate candy has been the marshmallow Peep. Founded by a Russian immigrant, Sam Born, in 1923, the Just Born candy company began selling Peeps in the 1950s. They were originally hand-made marshmallow-flavored yellow chicks. Many different flavors and colors have since been introduced including chocolate mousse bunnies.
Here’s to hoping that we’re all well-behaved children for this upcoming Easter weekend and our baskets are filled with the sweetest of treats!
