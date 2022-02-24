Who Was that Masked Man?

No, we’re not talking about the Lone Ranger, Batman, or any number of masked superheroes who have roamed the pages of graphic novels and soared through the skies on the big screen. The tradition of mask wearing dates back much, much farther.
The earliest known use of masks was related to cultural rituals and ceremonies. The oldest documented mask is from 7000 BC, although the tradition of making masks may date back even earlier. Many of the first masks would not have survived due to the fragility of natural materials like leather and wood.
Masks were, and still are, made and worn in many parts of the world, varying in style and construction. There are as many different masks as there are cultures. Masks have also been worn historically for protection, and are still used today in multiple professions and hobbies, from welding to baseball.
Mardi Gras masks were initially worn to allow carnival-goers to escape societal and class constraints. People from all walks of life were free to mingle and be festive as one large group, uninhibited by their appearance and lower economic status.
Incredibly, the tradition of mask wearing has been a part of Mardi Gras since the early 1700s, but was forbidden from the 1780s to 1827 under Spanish rule, and today, masks are worn by everyone during Mardi Gras. Masks are worn by “Krewes,” or party organizers, to protect their identities and the law actually requires all float riders to be masked.
Their originality and beauty serve to provide an extra touch of excitement, intrigue and anonymity to the festive celebration. The traditional three Mardi Gras colors of gold, green, and purple represent power, faith, and justice.
Types of masks range from conical, dunce-style hats to animal masks of real fur, and even mitres, such as those worn by members of the clergy. Masks can be constructed on a wire or plastic frame and include adornments made from plastic, cardboard, and feathers. Highly elaborate Mardi Gras masks can be built from more heavyweight materials such as ceramic or porcelain.
Modern-day Mardi Gras revelers who wish to craft their own party masks need look no further than their local discount or craft store for materials. On a recent trip to my local dollar store, I was able to purchase two foam children’s masks to use as bases, glitter glue, feathers, and beads for a mere $5.
The foam masks were decorated to resemble vampire bats, but no matter since I was planning to repaint and adorn them with feathers. The shape was reminiscent of a Mardi Gras mask, and that was what I found to be truly appealing about them.
I covered each mask in three jewel tones of glitter glue: bronzish-gold, purple, and pink. The glitter glue came in three-packs and those three seemed most on theme. I created a feathered plumage of similar hues that came together into a bronze emblem at the top of the mask (something I already owned in my crafter’s stash of supplies).
Wooden beads of purple, gold, and green were hot-glued along the sides and bottom points of the masks. Finally, I added a few green stars for some extra bling and more feathers at the sides for the final touch.
Remarkably, I even had enough beads to create a fairly long matching necklace. Not bad for $5.
Mask making was a good time, and it let me flex my long-dormant crafting muscle a bit, although I will say that the project was more time-consuming than I expected, mostly because the glitter glue took an abnormal 24 hours to dry. It would make a fun family activity to do with the kids or you could even include a mask craft table as part of your Mardi Gras party -- with a fast-drying glitter glue!
Don’t let the process scare you off completely from masks, though. If crafting one from scratch isn’t your thing, the dollar store also had a surprisingly large selection of already-made and sequin-bedazzled Mardi Gras masks, as well as beads, and other party decorations, at affordable prices.
Let a Mardi Gras mask release your inner personality and creativity! As Lisa Mangum so eloquently explained it once, “Sometimes wearing a mask is the best way to show our true selves.”