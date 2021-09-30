Whitcomb Hall Raises the Curtain

Whitcomb Hall renovations were completed in 2020 and the Whitcomb Hall Committee is ready to celebrate!
The hall, which is located at 17 Main Street in Swanzey, was built by the Whitcomb family in 1916 and it was shuttered by the town in 1988 because of code violations. After significant fundraising by the Whitcomb Hall Committee — 90 percent was paid through private donations — the first floor was reopened in 2016 and used for many different things such as birthday parties, bridal and baby showers. The second-floor renovations were completed in 2020 and it’s now ready to host arts and entertainment for the first time in almost 30 years.
This historic building has been restored with Victorian crystal chandeliers, all the floors have been sanded, tin walls and ceilings have been restored and they received a private donation for new stage curtains that will be replicas from what had been hanging for 100 years.
While the renovation was taking place, some rumpled backdrops — painted by Robert Naves — were discovered in the hall’s attic. With the help of a “Moose Plate” grant these curtains were restored and will once again hang on the stage. These backdrops are estimated to be around 100 years old.
The hall offers two different areas that are available for the public to rent. The first floor, which holds up to 75 people — this is great for smaller gatherings; and the second floor, which holds up to 115 people for larger gatherings. The second floor has a beautiful stage and balcony that overlooks the room. There is also a nice kitchen within the hall that has a 10-burner stove and oven, tables and chairs and is ADA compliant. The hall offers space on its lawn to hold ceremonies outside and there is a bed and breakfast right next door, which is perfect for out-of-town visitors.
To celebrate the completion of the renovations and to show the public what the hall has to offer the community, the Whitcomb Hall Committee is hosting this event in the building on October 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. Not only does the committee want to bring light to the hall, but they want to bring awareness to the historic district of Swanzey. “We just want to make people aware of the historic district of Swanzey. This is Swanzey’s only Main Street. Many of the big, old mansions are there, the builders of Whitcomb Hall lived in some of these mansions. The Stratton Family and the Whitcomb’s, they were all related to mill owners in this town,” Peter Johnson, Chairman of the Whitcomb Hall Committee, explained.
This event will be free and open to all. There will be dancers and musicians performing upstairs on the stage, many of them Swanzey residents. There will also be Swanzey artists displaying their artwork for all to see on the first floor of the hall as well as many woodturners.
Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be available free of charge. The event will be catered by Marcia Dubois of Kristin’s Bakery, and there will be beer and wine available that was made possible through donations.
The visual artists that will be on display on the first floor will be:
Tristan Bridges
Deb Crowder
Roxanne Rubell
Jeanne Thieme
Brian Jalava
John Traynor
The woodturners attending the event are:
Kenneth Greatbatch
Bob Lindburg
Bob Knight
Charlie Sheaff
Bob Wyman
The entertainment lineup on the second floor is as follows:
4:00 p.m., the unveiling of the restored 1935 backdrop curtains
4:30 p.m., NHDI students dance followed by this musical line up:
Mostly Innocent Band
Isabelle Tommila assisted by Mark Polifrone
Anna and Tony Bruno
Ellen Edson
For more information or questions about this event you can contact Whitcomb Hall Committee Chairman, Peter Johnson at 313-4008. For more information on renting the hall or hosting events there, you can visit the Town of Swanzey’s website at https://www.swanzeynh.gov/ or call or email Jenna at 352-7411, extension 115 or jfraunfelder@swanzeynh.gov.