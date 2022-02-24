Where Did Poufs Come From?

There is no doubt about it, poufs, also known as ottomans, are in style right now when it comes to home decor. You see them everywhere, on Instagram, in magazines and on Pinterest. They bring pops of color and different textures and personalization to any living room, bedroom or playroom. You may be surprised to learn that poufs have actually been a popular home accessory since the 18th century.
These furniture items were a staple in homes in Turkey during the Ottoman Empire and that’s where their name Ottoman is derived from. These furniture items were brought into Europe in the 1700s, when the name ottoman became popular, but they have also been known by other names such as haddocks, foot stools or foot rests — to name a few.
Ottomans themselves have morphed into more than just a foot rest or extra seating, many now have storage, or come in larger sizes to use as coffee tables.
The name pouf is derived from the French word bouffer which means to puff. A pouf is a little different from your average ottoman. They are usually a little less structured, their sturdiness is based on how much stuffing is inside of them. They don’t have legs or a base. Poufs are great for resting your feet, or using as alternative seating in living rooms, or at low tables. They also sit flat on the ground, whereas ottomans are firmer, less pillowy and usually have four legs.
Poufs were first introduced to use for seating on the floor. Instead of a floor mat, or a stool, these were a great alternative to a pillow.
Over two hundred years ago poufs were used as a part of royal furnishings. Placing a foot stool under someone’s feet to rest was considered a royal gesture, and so was giving them as gifts. They were adorned with jewels and embellished gems, metals and golden tassels, and decorated with beautiful Persian and Turkish designs.
As a softer alternative to a traditional ottoman, a pouf is a good modern choice for bedroom decor because they are soft and fluffy. They are also great for any living room to bring a pop of color, or an extra end table. A game room or playroom would benefit from having a few poufs for extra seating, or even to use as something comfortable to lean on when sitting on the floor. They are a versatile piece that can be used in any home and any room. They offer easy, accessible extra seating that can be stored away with ease when not in use. Because of their size and lightness, they can also be moved from room to room as needed.
Some poufs are simply used for looks, to add some texture to a room, and other times they are used for functional purposes such as seating, foot rests, side tables or end of the bed seating. They are also a perfect height to use as a coffee table or for a child to use. You can even place a tray on top of them to use as a small table. They come in many different shapes and sizes from circles to hexagons and even squares.
Poufs are usually stuffed with firm filling like buckwheat hulls or poly foam. Some have polyfill stuffing on top and a heavier bottom stuffing, or some may even be stuffed with old fabric scraps.
The outside material of poufs varies greatly. They can come in cotton, velvet, velour, outdoor waterproof material, upholstery fabric, leather, or even knitted from heavy duty yarns.
The price range for poufs also varies. It will really depend on what kind of pouf you are interested in and how large you would like. Smaller poufs that are the size of a large throw pillow can start at around $20 to $30. Large, well-made poufs can cost around $200.
Some people even choose to make their own or buy the outside casing and fill it themselves with whatever stuffing they choose. This can be a great option if you would like a firmer, or softer pouf. The options are endless!