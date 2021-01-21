When Hair Becomes Art

When artist and photographer Rachel Portesi’s beloved Polaroid film was discontinued, it was a hairy situation for her. But when she parted ways with her favorite instant camera, she opened up a whole new (and old) world of exciting possibility.
Portesi’s exhibit, Hair Portraits, is on display through Feb. 14 at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center.
The Saxtons River-based artist had been shooting Polaroids using 667 black-and-white film for nearly 25 years on various cameras. The Fuji film company picked up where Polaroid left off, until it also discontinued its product that Portesi had used. By 2014, she had a young son and stepdaughter who were growing up and needing her less.
“I came out of the all-consuming part of motherhood,” she said. “Before [I became a mother], I had a life in New York. So, I had a loss of identity.”
Around that time, she signed up for a week-long residency program with the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Vt.
“I had my own room and a full week to myself,” she said.
Portesi still liked the idea of instant photography and had heard of the early method of wet plate collodian tintypes. The process involves a thin sheet of metal painted black and coated in emulsion to make it light-sensitive, onto which a 26-second exposure is made and placed in fixer, where the photographic image appears. Creating a tintype requires the subject, or model, to remain absolutely still for 30 seconds after the lens cap is removed and light floods onto the prepared wet plate. This wet process results in inconsistencies, making each tintype print completely unique.
“The exposure is long enough that when you take the lens cap off, you can climb into the picture and then replace it,” she said. “There’s no evidence of movement.”
While at the Vermont Studio Center waiting for her tintype-making kit she’d ordered to arrive, Portesi began using her own hair as a photo subject — she used her cell phone camera and printed the still images. She wasn’t happy with her early tintype photographs, so she took a class in the medium at the Penumbra Foundation in New York City.
She knew she wanted to make sculptures out of live human hair and make tintype photographs of them, but she couldn’t do this using herself as a model. So, she found a model — a student at the Putney School who also served as Portesi’s assistant for her project.
“It started as a conduit for me expressing myself,” Portesi said. “But a relationship developed between us and it became about her as well.”
Since then, Portesi created more “hair pieces” and worked with several more models. The exhibit at the Brattleoboro museum is a culmination of that work.
According to her artist statement, she began to look at the ways loss, in many forms, is recognized. In Victorian culture, she explains, mementos were often made using tresses of hair. The custom of keeping a lock of a child’s hair or saving our own shorn locks as a memento of our own past, is a remnant of that period. At the same time, she goes on, since the beginning of human history, hair has held cultural and symbolic meaning, a marker of ethnicity, social glass, gender, sexuality, health and age; woven into mythology, religion, politics and art.
Portesi’s intricate model hairstyles, which she describes as baroque, she pins to walls or other scaffolding, often embellishing them with plants and flowers to become living sculptures. The message becomes personal: she uses hair to honor and say goodbye to past fractured parts of herself while showing the metamorphosis into an integrated, self-confident woman.
Portesi will offer an interactive tintype photography demonstration this evening (Jan. 21) at 7 p.m. This demonstration, followed by a Q&A, will take place via Zoom and Facebook Live. A recording will be made available afterwards.
Portesi’s exhibit can be viewed in-person or in an interactive, in-depth, multi-media form on the website.
For those who want to visit and see these pieces up close, she added another layer of meaning.
“The way I have them hung, they are somewhat removed from the wall [behind them], unframed,” she said. “You can see your reflection in them. It’s a different experience.”
For more information about the exhibit and a Zoom link for Portesi’s talk this evening, visit www.brattleboromuseum.org.