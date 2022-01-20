What to do with an Injured Bird

You’re out driving on a local road or highway, and you see something on the ground. As you approach, you notice it’s a bird that looks like it might be injured. You want to help, but what should you do? A local wildlife rehabilitator has the answers.
Debra “Deb” Gode, director of the Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center—a nonprofit organization operating in the town for more than 20 years, cares for injured or orphaned wild animals each year, most of them from Cheshire County.
In addition to small mammals such as raccoons, foxes, bats, squirrels and bobcats, she and her volunteer staff take in birds, including songbirds, raptors (such as owls and hawks) and waterfowl. The animals are treated, rehabilitated and normally are released back into the wild.
Normally the annual number of animals taken in at the wildlife center is about 350: in 2021, it was more than 600.
During the winter months, she receives the most calls from people bringing barred owls. It’s not uncommon to see owls that have likely struck or been struck by a car.
“The first-year hatches like to hunt near the road,” she said. “Rodents will come to the road to find food. It’s easier and (the juvenile owls) are not as skilled at hunting.” Three barred owls were brought to the wildlife center recently in one week.
Sometimes she receives red-tailed hawks at the center.
“They get caught in fencing trying to get to someone’s chicken coop,” she said.
If you encounter a raptor that is on the ground and appears injured, Gode suggests calling the local police department, which will contact the nearest wildlife rehabilitator. This would be the quickest and most efficient way to reach help.
While you wait, if you handle the raptor make sure you put on a pair of gloves to avoid injury from the bird’s talons, and if you have a towel you can wrap the owl in it until help arrives. A gray horned owl should only be handled by someone with experience, added Gode.
“They can put their talons right through your hand,” she said. They are distinguishable by their yellow eyes and feathers on their head that resemble ears.
A lot of these raptors come in suffering from concussions, said Gode. She administers pain medication, fluids and food. Some come in with injuries that can’t be fixed, but with some extra compensation and training she and her staff provide, the raptor can still be re-released.
“We see leg and wing breaks,” she said. “Even if they have a broken humerus, as long as the leg has nerve function, we can fix that.”
While roughly 80 to 90 percent of barred owls survive these accidents and are re-released,
only 60 percent of songbirds brought into the wildlife center survive, said Gode.
Most calls she receives about injured songbirds is during the summer, when the babies are born.
“People will find a songbird on the ground and think it’s injured because it’s not flying,” she said, “and they will steal it from their parents. Most don’t know both parents feed and the feeding schedule is so intensive both parents are needed. Nestlings with no feathers need to feed every 15 minutes.”
Likewise, the slightly older fledglings are often not in need of human’s help when found on the ground. Many songbird species learn how to fly from the ground after they’ve left the nest. The baby appears to be alone on the ground, but the parent birds remain nearby in the trees and come down regularly to feed the baby, anywhere from several times an hour to every one or two hours. The baby will often hide itself in the grass or by low bushes for protection. This situation is completely normal for many songbirds and there is likely no need to interfere. Healthy fledglings have bright, clear eyes; are able to stand, jump, hop and flutter; and their parents are seen or their alarm call can be heard in a nearby tree.
Among the characteristics of an adult songbird in need include it is on the ground and not moving or does not fly away when approached, as well as if there is evidence of blood, wounds or an obvious injured limb (drooping/hanging wing, asymmetrical wings or a dangling limb).
If you find an injured bird, carefully put it in a cardboard box with a lid or a towel over the top, and place it in a cool, safe place. Birds go into shock very easily when injured, and often die from the shock. If a bird has hit a window and is still alive, it may just need a little time to regain its senses, then may be able to fly away.
Do not try to force feed or give water to the bird. Take the bird outside and open the box every 15 minutes to see if it is able to fly away. If it is still staying put after a few hours, you can contact a wildlife rehabilitator.
Gode and her staff re-release birds back to their original habitat whenever possible based on available water and food sources, usually near conservation areas where they won’t run into people and without overloading one habitat.
“Those that aren’t releasable are used as surrogates for owls that can’t be re-nested or placed in other nature centers to act as educational ambassadors,” said Gode.
In addition to Gode, who can be reached at 603-239-7388, the list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in Cheshire County includes:
Joyce Bemis, Keene, small mammals. 603-400-6305.
Ciera Louise-Hartford, small mammals and mourning doves. 603-352-3266.
Joyce Hanrahan, small mammals, Swanzey. 603-547-7628.
Robert Harcke, squirrels and chipmunks (available May through September). 603-381-4100.
For more information, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game site at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/rehabilitators.html