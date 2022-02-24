What the Lenten Season Means for Heart and Body

In spring, when twilight stretches itself out like waking roots beneath the soil, Christian communities enter a season of renewal that lasts for 40 days, the season of Lent. It begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday, with a series of special services between.
“The forty days represent the time Jesus spent in the wilderness, enduring the temptation of Satan and preparing to begin his ministry,” explained Pastor Sharon Sargent of the Richmond Community United Methodist Church. This year, Ash Wednesday falls on March 2 and Richmond Community UMC will have a service at 12 p.m.
During that service, it’s tradition for the pastor to dip their thumb into ashes from burned palm branches, which symbolize triumph over evil, as well as peace and eternal life in Christianity. The pastor then draws the shape of the cross on each person’s forehead or hand.
“Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, and preparation for the coming of Easter,” explained Sargent. Many abstain from their favorite foods, TV shows, or social networks. The website umc.org explained, “Whenever or however we fast, United Methodists do so to reorient ourselves away from the compulsions and distractions.”
While Methodists are one Christian group that observes Lent, there are many. Julia Baab, a Harrisville resident who is part of the Catholic church said, “I am choosing to abstain from meat on Fridays and from desserts during the week.” She also plans to forego her favorite music and instead listen to podcasts or classical songs during Lent. “Turning off my music is going to give me plenty of time for reflection and an opportunity to be more present to God and myself,” she said. Her aim is to seek out more peace of mind and focus on what’s really important.
“A lot of people think it’s scary,” she said, admitting that giving up your favorite things for weeks is hard. But in her mind, the sacrifice is worth the reward. “I like to imagine myself as a seed, buried in the ground through the winter of Lent, quietly preparing to sprout on Easter,” she described.
Lent is actually Baab’s favorite liturgical season, in part because it comes with so many beautiful rituals. “The most memorable traditions for my family are baking pretzels and dying Ukrainian Easter eggs,” she said.
Lent is also a time of giving. “Individuals may choose to volunteer their time…and as a church community, each year, we hold a special collection,” Sargent said. Church members receive Lenten boxes and donate what they would have spent on the items they’re abstaining from for the season.
“The boxes are collected on Easter Sunday and the monies are then given to support local charities, such as 100 Nights Shelter in Keene. Others choose to provide non-perishable food donations to support the Richmond Food Pantry,” Sargent said.
In combination with fasting, this giving back helps people center themselves spiritually. Sargent described it as an “emotionally transformative experience in helping us to recognize how truly blessed we are.”
Throughout the Lenten season, Richmond Community UMC’s Sunday services, held at 10:30 a.m. will include a “Story for All Ages” focused on the Holy Land and visiting the places where Jesus once walked. Special spring services also include Passion/Palm Sunday with the waving of palm branches and joyful singing to remember the day Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem.
The community will gather again on Maundy Thursday, known as Holy Thursday, for a service beginning at 6:30 p.m. “It is the first of three days of solemn remembrance of the events leading up to and immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus,” Sargent explained. Prayers and Scripture readings will be provided for personal meditation on Good Friday and Holy Saturday, which conclude the season of Lent.
Sargent said that while morning prayer and daily devotions are not limited to the Lenten season, “I intentionally choose to spend more time in prayer, especially during Holy Week.” Again, it creates space to reflect, heal, and start anew.
“Do you ever feel that the business of life is non-stop or that there is something just missing from your life, but you don’t know what it is? Sometimes we need to take a moment and pause, to step back and see what it is that is really important in our lives,” Sargent said.
For those in Christian communities, it’s a beautiful opportunity to rest in God’s love and presence. “May the Spirit of the Lord be upon you and touch you during this season of Lent and guide you to the joy we as Christians find in the saving grace and love of Jesus Christ,” Sargent said.