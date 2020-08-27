What’s for Lunch?

Peanut butter and jelly. Tuna fish. Turkey and cheese. All are standard lunches kids bring to school, which, let’s face it, can be a little boring. But they don’t have to be — the same ingredients can be used in more creative, unique ways, and regardless of where it’s served.
The education landscape looks a bit different right now, with many schools holding classes in the school classroom or remotely at home, or a combination of the two. During these unconventional, often trying times, lunchtime can be a great way to brighten up the day.
Below are some easy, creative lunch ideas that can be just plain fun… and easy for kids to help with or make themselves.
Turkey Club Sandwich Kabobs
Ingredients
- turkey slices
- bacon
- sourdough or other thick bread
- avocado
- Swiss cheese
- lettuce
- *toothpicks
Instructions
Lightly toast a piece of sourdough bread and cut into quarters. On a toothpick, thread bread quarters, one slice of turkey (folded in half and in half again), a bite-sized piece of Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and small chunk of avocado.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich Sushi Rolls
Ingredients
- 4 thin slices deli ham
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 piece (about 4 inches long) seedless cucumber, quartered lengthwise
- 4 thin slices American or Cheddar cheese, at room temperature
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into thin 4-inch strips
Instructions
Pat one ham slice with paper towel to remove excess moisture. Spread two tablespoons cream cheese to edges of ham slice. Pat one cucumber piece with paper towel to remove excess moisture; place at edge of ham slice. Roll up tightly, pressing gently to seal. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. Repeat with remaining ham slices, cream cheese and cucumber pieces. After it’s chilled, remove plastic wrap and cut each roll into eight, half-inch wide pieces.
Lunchbox Pizza
Ingredients
- 3 small pieces of flat bread
- 3 Tbsp pizza sauce
- 3 Tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese
- 5 to 10 pepperoni slices
Instructions
Place the flat bread rounds in a large storage container. Place the cheese, sauce and pepperoni in separate smaller containers. Pack into lunch box along with an ice pack to keep contents cold until serving. To assemble, top each flat bread with sauce, cheese and pepperoni.