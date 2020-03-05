What Privacy?

My brother, a Massachusetts resident, called the other day to see how I was doing and to ask about the fishing in New Hampshire. We compared notes on our ice fishing experiences and he told me about his most recent fishing trip. He’d had a good day catching largemouth bass, with the pond all to himself. He was enjoying the solitude, he said, but at one point he thought he heard a strange buzzing sound. He looked around but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, so he went back to fishing. Then he heard the sound again; this time, hovering above was a drone.
So much for enjoying his moment alone. He told me that he looked around again and noticed a vehicle parked quite a distance away. Since the pond was remote and this was the only vehicle in sight, he figured that person must have been the operator of the drone, and assumed the drone had a camera. It didn’t seem to pose any threat, but it made my brother feel strange, nonetheless. Being spied on by some stranger just felt “weird,” he said.
One of the things many people enjoy about the outdoors is finding some alone time... some privacy. But as technology advances, this can be less and less the case. Instead, we’re finding more and more that other people are watching.
I’ve yet to be watched or photographed by a drone – at least to my knowledge – but I’ve encountered other forms of remote surveillance from time to time. Usually that happens when I’m in the woods, hiking, hunting or scouting, and I notice a trail camera has me in its sights. I immediately wonder what kind of photo the owner of that instrument will see. I know I’ve caught some unsuspecting people on my game cameras from time to time. Sometimes those folks have been doing something wrong – like the guy driving his pickup around and around (14 times) in a farmer’s hayfield. However, most often it’s someone doing something totally innocuous, such as treasure hunting with a metal detector. I’ve got a few of those too. Sometimes it’s a candid shot of someone just enjoying life, such as the guy running and jumping through a remote meadow, apparently just for the sheer joy of it.
I find these photos when I check the SD cards in my cameras. But those willing to invest a bit more for a cellular model can watch these things in real time from the comfort of home.
Those of us who are hunters probably know the feeling of watching someone walk past us, unaware, when we’re up in a tree stand or maybe just sitting quietly in the woods dressed in camo. Part of you wants to let them know you’re there but another part of you doesn’t want to start a conversation and cause any more disruption. So, you just let them walk on by.
Once, I was bowhunting from a tree stand beside a remote logging road. In the back of my mind I knew this location was a mistake, but it overlooked a wild apple tree that was a deer magnet and I couldn’t resist. One afternoon, a mud-spattered jeep roared up and hit the brakes, stopping right beside this tree. The beer drinking driver shut off the engine and got out. Next thing I knew he had unzipped his fly and was about to let fly.
“Don’t do that there,” I said.
Startled, he carefully looked around. He turned to the jeep and asked his passenger: “Did you hear something just now?”
I thought about it for a moment before deciding to identify myself. “Up here,” I said.
The driver looked up and I recognized him – one of the regular customers at the bar where I worked at the time.
“Oh, hi Eric,” he said. “Whatcha doing?”
“Deer hunting,” I said, holding up my bow.
“Oh,” he said, and got back in his jeep and drove away. He was a college student at the time. Today, he’s a local business owner and town official, who, I’m pretty sure, would prefer not to be identified.
I know I’ve also had someone watch me a time or two. One time while ice fishing, I noticed the local conservation officer’s green pickup truck parked at the boat landing quite some distance away. When I dragged my sled full of gear off the pond after a fun day of fishing, two wardens got out of the truck and checked my license and my catch. Before I showed them the fish, one commented on the size of the big bass I’d caught. That told me they’d been watching me with binoculars. Makes sense. Why slog all the way out there when you can see me at a distance from the warmth of a parked vehicle. And, of course, if I don’t know I’m being watched, I might bend the law somehow, right?
This shouldn’t make me uncomfortable. After all, I’m not doing anything wrong. But like my brother said: it just feels weird. There’s a peeping tom factor to this kind of observation. If I had to describe the feeling in a single word… creepy. But as technology continues to advance, inevitably so will crafty surveillance.