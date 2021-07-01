Recipe adapted from cooking.nytimes.com
Ingredients:
1 pound watermelon
2 tbsp. sugar
2 tbsp. lemon or lime juice
Cut about one pound of watermelon into small chunks and freeze them. When frozen, put into a blender with 2 tbsp. sugar and 2 tbsp. lemon or lime juice and blend until the mixture is liquefied. Pour mixture into a shallow glass or ceramic pan and freeze for about 2 hours, breaking up the ice crystals with a fork every 30 minutes or so. The granita should be slushy and crunchy. Serve immediately in cold bowls.