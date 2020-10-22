If there’s one thing at the top of the list in the Monadnock Region, it’s an abundance of places to take an outdoor hike with your dog. That means any time of year, including hunting season.
The most popular hunting season — firearm season for deer — opens in New Hampshire Nov. 12, but you can hunt during bow and muzzle loader season, as well, which is just prior.
Dogs need daily exercise, and for many of us, that includes outdoor walks in places where hunting is also permitted. By taking a few precautions and following some safety tips, you can enjoy your quality bonding time with your pooch just like you would outdoors any other time of year.
The most important safety tip is to keep an eye on your dog at all times. You should never leave them unattended outdoors during hunting season.
Before setting off on your walk, you should first determine when hunting seasons begin and end. New Hampshire Fish & Game posts a list of hunting season dates and a map of the state’s Wildlife Management Units (wildlife.state.nh.us). The unit H2 includes the Keene area. Residents of other states should check their Fish & Wildlife Services site.
“Seasons open and close at different times,” said Amy Willey of Keene, a certified professional dog trainer and co-owner of Everything Dog. “Be aware of the windows.”
Opening day for certain hunting seasons is treated as a holiday. You’ll want to avoid being out in the woods on popular hunting days since you’ll encounter more hunters than usual during the opening of a popular hunting season. Willey suggests the same for closing days.
One of the ways you and your dog can stay safe during hunting season is by making sure you stand out. If you’re going to be out in the woods, it’s a good idea to wear bright “hunter orange” clothing yourself. You can buy such vests and clothing for dogs, but if your dog isn’t comfortable in a vest you could tie a brightly colored bandana around their neck. Avoid neutrals or earth tones — the last thing you want is to blend in with your surroundings during hunting season.
“You’ll be seen first,” said Willey, who wears a hunter orange hoodie she purchased for $7 at Wal-Mart when she hikes with her dog during hunting season.
Likewise, don’t assume that the hunter sees you first. The safest thing to do when you spot a hunter is make sure you get their attention rather than trying to sneak around.
If you’re going to be walking your dog in the woods, remember that there’s going to be less daylight hours. Both you and hunters will have a harder time distinguishing what they’re seeing in limited light. Consider some reflective clothing if you’re going to be outdoors in the early morning or evening, which Willey said also happens to be when hunters are most active. For dogs, there’s a wide variety of reflective collars and leashes available. Carry a flashlight if you’re going to be out after dark or like Willey does, wear a head lamp or clip a light to your dog’s collar.
Attaching a bell to your dog’s collar is another good idea. The bell will make it easier for you and others to keep track of your dog. If you don’t want to use a bell, don’t be afraid to make some noise; make yourself known to hunters.
Dogs that aren’t trained to hunt may scared of the sound of gunfire. Also, during hunting season you don’t want your dog taking off after game. If your dog has a tendency to chase or doesn’t have a reliable recall, don’t allow them off leash during hunting season.
Finally, it’s okay to change up your walking routine during this time of year.
“Think about alternative activities like going for a walk in town or brush up on obedience and trick training skills,” Willey said. “It’s enriching and stimulating in a different way.”