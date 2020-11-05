Floorcloths, or canvas rugs, a décor trend dating back to 19th century Britain, also have a long history in New England thanks to the early colonists.
“They started literally taking the sails off ships, and they were painting them and using them on their dirt floors to help with insulation,” said Westmoreland-based artist Jan Hartness.
A pragmatic and less expensive alternative to Persian rugs and marble floors, innately designed floorcloths are something many people remember seeing in their grandparents’ homes. But according to Hartness, “When linoleum came around, it kicked that to the curb.” Now, as interior design trends move toward more personal touches, she has seen a renewed interest in floorcloths; they seem to be making a comeback.
Hartness, who owned a hair salon for 30 years before retiring, could not imagine just sitting still after selling her business. A devoted do-it-yourselfer, she caught a segment about floorcloths on a DIY TV show and remembered having seen them at local shows, including the Deerfield Fair.
Before retirement, she’d been intrigued but had no time to explore the art form further. Now, she’s moved her lifelong love of art to the front burner. “I’m thrilled I got into it because I’m loving it,” she said.
Hartness began trying her hand at canvas rug making just for family and friends and has been honing her craft for the past three years. A juried artist for the River Valley Artisans tour, as well as several other local shows, she has become widely known for her custom work and wide range of designs. Straying from tradition, her canvas rugs bring in bright stripes, scenery from the forest floor, and even yellow Labradors.
“I think what I can bring to the table that’s not in this industry right now is color,” she said. Though there are a number of New England floorcloth artists who have been producing work for decades, they typically stick with traditional folk-art prints and colors, such as muted browns and reds. While Hartness said many New Englanders are drawn to that look, her aim is to create colorful pieces that attract all different types of people. “I think it’s important; there are so many personalities out there.”
While selecting stencils and experimenting with color combinations sounds like fun, in this case, it’s paired with a whole lot of hard work. For starters, the canvas Hartness uses is extremely thick. Picture the material awnings are made from.
“It’s awkward at first to work with,” she admitted, but after it’s preshrunk, it becomes firmer and extremely sturdy.
She begins by hand-stitching each corner, applying three coats of primer to the back and front, and adding a base color before starting the design. Once everything is finally in place, the canvas receives four to five coats of polyurethane. Hartness, who has asthma, uses eco-friendly, water-based products free of chemical irritants that can trigger a reaction. “I can do all of this in my house with little to no smell,” she said, “which is fabulous.”
When all is said and done, each masterpiece is equal parts beautiful and rugged.
“They’re so durable,” Hartness said. “I think that’s why so many people have such good memories of floorcloths.”
It’s similar to a hard wood floor — spill some spaghetti and wipe it right up.
“A lot of people use these in entryways, bathrooms or underneath the kitchen table because it’s just so easy to clean,” Hartness said. Soap and water do the trick. The only thing to consider when it comes to placement is the type of flooring.
“It picks up whatever pattern is underneath it,” she noted. So, for surfaces such as brick or slate, you really have to build up a solid layer of padding beneath. That appears to be the only minor downside. Pets? No problem, according to Hartness, as she herself has dogs. Kids? The tough canvas holds up happily.
As more people in the area get turned on to these retro yet surprisingly contemporary floor coverings, Hartness’ order book has been filling up.
“Sometimes it takes four to six weeks to just do one rug because it’s just such a process,” she said.
She’s currently booked into 2021 with custom pieces and is working on the construction of a brand-new home studio for the new year. To learn more about her work or to get in touch, visit whitebirchcanvasrugs.com.