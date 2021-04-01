When making almost any meal, there are bound to be scraps left behind that don’t make it into the mix. Well, what if instead of tossing them in the garbage you give them a whole new look… and taste? All that’s needed is a little creativity.
There are a number of cookbooks and online resources that offer a lot of ideas for using food scraps such as carrot tops, broccoli stems and citrus peels, and even stale bread and chicken bones. Just follow that old adage… waste not, want not.
Roasted Chicken Stock
eatingwell.com/recipe/255172/homemade-roasted-chicken-stock
Ingredients
2 roasted chicken carcasses (meat removed)
1 cup chopped onion
¾ cup chopped carrots
¾ cup chopped celery
6 cloves garlic
6 sprigs fresh parsley
3 sprigs fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
10 whole black peppercorns
12 cups water
Instructions
Place carcasses (meat removed) in a large pot. Add onion, 3 carrots, celery, garlic, parsley, thyme, bay leaf and peppercorns. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer; cook, uncovered, for 3 hours. Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes. Strain the stock through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl; discard the solids. If you have more than about 5 cups of stock, transfer it back to the pot and continue simmering until reduced to 5 cups.
Simple Scrap Stir Fry
tararochfordnutrition.com/tips-reducing-food-waste-simple-stir-fry-recipe
Ingredients
For the stir fry:
1 Tbsp avocado oil
1 lb chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 Tbsp chives, finely chopped
1 Tbsp ginger, finely grated
5 cups of vegetable scraps (zucchini ends, kale stems, carrot tops, radish greens, etc.)
For the sauce:
3 Tbsp chives, finely chopped
3 Tbsp low sodium Tamari
1 Tbsp rice vinegar
1/2 cup vegetable stock
Instructions
Heat a large skillet over medium heat with avocado oil. Once heated, add the chicken and allow to sit for about 3 minutes to create a crisp texture. Toss the chicken to coat until golden brown and mostly cooked through. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Toss the chives and ginger in the skillet for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Next, add the vegetables and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Toss the chicken in with the vegetables. To make the sauce: combine chives, Tamari, rice vinegar and vegetable stock in a bowl. Pour the sauce into chicken and vegetable mixture and allow it to get bubbly. Cook until chicken is cooked through completely. Serve topped with fresh herbs and a side of grains or cauliflower rice.