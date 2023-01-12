If you grew up as I did on a diet that regularly featured good old-fashioned meat and potatoes, then chances are you’ve tasted the comfort-food casserole known as shepherd’s pie.
This hearty dish layers together the ingredients of ground meat, mashed potatoes, and cooked vegetables into a popular wintertime combination of flavors and textures.
The exact origin story of shepherd’s pie varies, but according to many its beginnings in Europe need to include noting that the British took control of Ireland in the late 15th century and Sir Walter Raleigh introduced Ireland to the potato in 1589.
The Brits also brought to Ireland a love of beef and increased beef production. The Irish were historically mutton lovers and beef was a much more expensive cut of meat at the time.
Fast forward to the 18th century and a little dish called “cottage pie” emerged. Cottage pie was a way for poor Irish peasants to use up leftover bits of roast from a previous meal, topped with a potato crust.
Later down the line, in the 19th century, shepherd’s pie came to be popular in both Ireland and the U.K. as well. The distinction between the two casseroles being that cottage pie used beef and shepherd’s pie utilized ground lamb, which was readily available with flocks tended to by shepherds.
These days, shepherd’s pie has evolved in America to be a dish made with any type of ground meat, more often than not ground beef. Personally, I tend to make my shepherds’ pie with an even leaner ground turkey.
On the veggie front, I also steer toward adding just frozen corn, rather than including frozen peas and carrots, but really, I’ll use whatever I have on-hand at the time. For some reason, I’m just not a big fan of mixed vegetables, maybe because my mom used to make us eat the kind with lima beans as kids, and I loathe lima beans!
I started using a cast-iron skillet for my shepherd’s pies at some point to reduce the number of dirty dishes and because I like the way the cheesy mashed potatoes crust up around the skillet edge. Yum.
No matter its history or many variations, shepherd’s pie has become a soul-and-stomach-warming wintertime favorite.
Classic Shepherd’s Pie
Adapted from thewholesomedish.com
Ingredients:
Meat Filling:
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup chopped yellow onion
1 lb. lean ground beef, turkey, or lamb
2 tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. dried rosemary
1 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1 cup beef broth
1 cup frozen peas and carrots mix
1/2 cup frozen corn kernels
Potato topping:
1.5-2 lb. russet potatoes, peeled, cut into cubes
8 tbsp. unsalted butter, 1 stick
1/3 cup half & half
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Instructions:
Add oil to large skillet and place over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add onions. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add ground meat to skillet, breaking apart with wooden spoon. Add parsley, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir well and cook for 6-8 minutes, until meat is browned, stirring occasionally. Add Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute. Add flour and tomato paste. Stir until incorporated and no clumps of tomato paste remain. Add broth, frozen peas and carrots, and corn. Bring liquid to a boil then reduce to simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set meat mixture aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place potatoes in large pot and cover with water. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer, and cook until potatoes are fork tender, 10-15 minutes. Drain potatoes, return to the hot pot, and let rest for 1 minute to evaporate any remaining liquid. Add butter, half & half, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mash potatoes and stir until all ingredients are mixed together. Add parmesan cheese to potatoes and stir until well combined. Pour meat mixture into cast-iron skillet, or baking dish of choice (9x9-inch or 7x11-inch). Spread into even layer. Spoon mashed potatoes on top of meat and spread into even layer. (NOTE: If skillet/dish looks very full, place it on a rimmed baking sheet so filling doesn’t bubble over into bottom of your oven.) Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cool 15 minutes before serving.
