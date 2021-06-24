Want to Play Some Golf?

Summer has officially begun, and it is time to get outside and find some new activities to enjoy while getting fresh air and sunshine. If you’ve been thinking about finding a new sport but would rather not join in with the commitment of a team, golf may be a good bet for you.
Golf is a really versatile sport, whether you want to learn how to golf and compete in a tournament, have some peaceful, outdoor time to yourself, or you want to have some fun golfing in a more social setting with family and friends. It’s also a great sport to get into and bond over with a partner or a child.
When it comes to beginning in the sport of golf, Tom Borden, a 20-year member of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America and a local PGA professional, said the main requirement for a beginner is, “the interest of being outside and enjoying the outdoors.” You don’t need to have any previous knowledge of the game, or really any clubs or other equipment, but an interest in the sport and the love of being outside is an important factor.
Most instructors, as well as golf courses and ranges, offer equipment to use or rent for a small fee. So, you can take your time and try the sport out and try different equipment before you invest any of your money into the sport.
And, if you end up deciding that you love golf and you want to get your own clubs, you don’t necessarily have to plan on spending a ton of money, if it’s not in your budget. “The investment doesn’t always have to be a big one, there are used clubs around,” Borden explained. You can buy used or older equipment for an affordable price at second-hand shops, online marketplaces and even yard sales.
When it comes to what you need to know before you begin, Borden said, you really learn all that in a beginner golf lesson. “Usually, all golf facilities offer lessons in some kind of way,” he said. He also offers golf lessons in the Monadnock Region through affordablegolflesssons.net.
He explained that the lessons are not only great in teaching someone the basic fundamentals, mechanics and the rules of golf, but they really help people get comfortable and prepared for the golf course itself. Though a golf course is a public place, and everyone is welcome, they can be a little intimidating to beginners.
A golf instructor will also offer advice such as bug and sun protection and other things you wouldn’t necessarily think of as a beginner on the golf course.
A first golf lesson could last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and usually involves a discussion about where your interest in golf is and how much experience you have. You’ll then have a warm up, work on your grip and set up, and hit some balls. Then you may be offered some advice on what to work on before your next lesson.
When it comes to beginner tips and tricks of the trade, Borden said his main advice to a beginner would be to never be afraid to ask your golf professional or other more experienced people at the golf course for help or advice. They will always be your best source of knowledge. “Use your golf pro and your people at the golf course to find out the things that you need to make yourself comfortable,” he said. “Ask questions from the people that have the golf knowledge. Don’t be afraid to speak right up, that’s how you learn.”
Borden is very enthusiastic about the sport of golf and loves to share the game with other people. “Golf is something you can take on at whatever level you wish. You know, competitively, or just social family fun. There’s just a lot of options there to enjoy the game.” he said.
“It’s a game that you can play for a lifetime.”
For more information on finding golf lessons in this area, visit your nearest golf course or check out affordablegolflessons.net, where you can ask questions, or schedule a lesson near you.