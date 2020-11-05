The annual N.H. Open Doors was postponed this year due to the pandemic, but don’t worry… you can Wander Through Wilton instead.
During the four-day event, which opens today (Nov. 5) and runs each day through this Sunday, Nov. 8, local shops, studios and galleries will open their doors to the public, offering everything from artist demonstrations to sales.
“We’re a small arts community and there are some League [of N.H. Craftsmen] members here,” said Kate Schimke, referring to the event normally held on this weekend hosted by that organization. During N.H. Open Doors (a statewide tour), artists, craftsmen and business owners invite the public to visit. “We thought we’d do our own event.”
Wander Through Wilton, happening each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is sponsored by the Wilton Main Street Association. Each participating business will post a sign with footprints to help visitors find their way.
Schimke owns Prayers of Nature, one of the participating businesses located in the Riverview Mill behind Main Street (on the banks of the Souhegan River), a historic building and former furniture factory that is filled with working studios, small galleries and artful shops. Her shop features art, jewelry and apparel inspired by nature that’s created by a few different artisans. She’s hosting a four-day sale during the event — anyone who mentions her advertisement in The Keene Sentinel will get 10 percent off their purchase.
Other participants in the Riverview Mill include:
The Silver Branch, fantasy artist/sculptor; Dark Flight Designs, contemporary airbrush art; Little’Un Miniatures, dollhouse miniatures; Sarah Ahearn, monotype printmaking; Jack Ahearn, photography; Mary B. Phillips Studio, classical oil painting; GTC Fine Art & Photography; Laura Tyers Studio, oil painting; Liesl Clark Photography, portraits; Denise Dumont Studio, multimedia art; and Sussy Rose Shields, silversmith goldsmith.
Shields, who creates artisan jewelry and leads workshops in her technique, will offer demonstrations in her studio during Wander Through Wilton.
Venture down Main Street to support boutiques and eateries, as well, during the event — all within just a few steps.
Nelson’s, an old-time 100-plus-year-old candy shop, is on the list of places to stop too.
“It’s real nostalgic,” Schimke said. “When people think of Wilton’s Main Street, they think of Nelson’s.”
Works of Heart Flowers, in addition to offering flower arrangements and gifts, also take petals from flowers or plants from a special event and hand crafts them into beads used in creating a unique keepsake.
A new store, Winding River Antiques & Collectibles, is also on the Main Street map for the event, as is a new eatery, Copper Kettle To Go. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and specializes in comfort food including turkey pot pie and pulled pork paninis.
Other participating Main Street eateries include Gary’s Harvest Restaurant and Wilton House of Pizza, and just a five-minute drive from downtown there is the Hilltop Cafe and The Country Chef.
Other participating Main Street businesses include:
Here Today Emporium, unique finds/gifts; Putnams, clothing/boutique; and Artisans Boutique, art and recycled creations. GiGi’s Country Store, which opened in downtown Wilton this summer, offers jams, jellies, handicrafts and local produce, most of which come from farms run by local veterans.
Of course, you can also take in a movie while you’re downtown at the historic 1886 Wilton Town Hall Theatre; call for showtimes.
During a pandemic when many are doing their shopping online, Schimke suggests this fun, outdoor alternative.
“Come and get your [holiday] shopping done,” she said.
Wander Through Wilton is Nov. 5 through 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Wilton. Days and hours may vary per participant, so contact each directly. This event is free with free parking. For more information, email Schimke at info@prayersofnature.com or visit Wander Through Wilton on Facebook (facebook.com/events/352031366232304), where you’ll also find a map of the event.