WALPOLE—Since the pandemic arrived, the Walpole Players haven’t been able to perform inside their theater. So, this year they took theater to the streets—or the town common, at least.
The theater company will present a staged reading of "Jeeves Takes a Bow" by Margaret Raether, adapted from the comedic stories of P.G. Wodehouse.
Jeeves (full name Reginald Jeeves, nickname Reggie) is the highly competent valet of a wealthy and idle young Londoner named Bertie Wooster. First appearing in print in 1915, Jeeves continued to feature in Wodehouse’s work until his last completed novel in 1974.
Both the name “Jeeves” and the character of Jeeves have come to be thought of as the quintessential name and nature of a manservant. A “Jeeves” is now a generic term as validated by its entry in the Oxford English Dictionary.
Jeeves is a valet, not a butler; that is, he is responsible for serving an individual, whereas a butler is responsible for a household and manages other servants.
Wodehouse’s stories Inspired several television and radio programs, films and other plays.
“Jeeves Take a Bow” is the third installment in Raether’s adaptations: she adapted five plays from the Jeeves stories which have been presented at multiple theatres in the United States. In addition to this play, they are: “Jeeves Intervenes” (premiered 2006), “Jeeves in Bloom” (2009), “Jeeves at Sea” (2015), and “Jeeves Saves the Day” (2020).
“They are like a comic ‘Downton Abbey,’” said Bryan. “They make fun of upper-class British society. They are always out of their element in the stories, reacting to these situations but maintaining a British upper-crust attitude. Jeeves remains calm and keeps everything together. Wooster is always putting his foot in his mouth and getting into trouble, and Jeeves rescues everyone.”
In “Jeeves Takes a Bow,” the story follows Wooster, whose childhood friend gets him mixed up with a vengeful thug that gets him mistakenly engaged.
The Walpole Players’ performance space had been shut down since March of 2020.
“We couldn’t go into the town hall or the theater,” said Lisa Bryan, Walpole Players president. The day before the group’s annual “Cabin Fever Radio Follies” production was set to open, it was cancelled.
Last fall, Bryan said, people were ready for entertainment.
“We thought we could all do something outside,” she said. One hundred people showed up for the Players’ staged reading of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
“We met on the bandstand on the town common and sat six feet apart from each other,” said Bryan.
As soon as spring of this year arrived, the Players’ did a second staged reading on the town common, this one of Raether’s fourth installment in her play series, “Jeeves at Sea.”
“The books have a strong following,” she said of Wodehouse’s Jeeves stories. Next up is a holiday production, “Cabin Fever Follies” in March and Alan Bennett’s “The Wind in the Willows” in summer of 2022.
Bryan chose to do staged readings since last September for several reasons.
“There’s not a lot of rehearsal time required, which works because we don’t have a theater,” she said. “We could get it ready quickly and there’s not a lot of pressure. We don’t need hours to memorize lines.”
The Walpole Players will present a staged reading of “Jeeves Takes a Bow” this Saturday, September 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Walpole Town Common.
In the case of rain or thunderstorms, the performance will be postponed to another date in the near future. This decision will be made on September 11. Go to thewalpoleplayers.org, call 756-2535, or email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com after 2 p.m. if bad weather is imminent on the day. Bring a lawn chair and snacks (carry-in, carry-out) and donation cans will be set up. A $5 donation is suggested. Donations can also be made via PayPal (use the address WalpolePlayers@gmail.com) or send a check to P.O. Box 951, Walpole 03608. Enter your email address on the website to follow The Walpole Players online.