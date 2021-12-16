WALPOLE—What better way to return to the theater that is the Walpole Players’ home than with a holiday classic tale of love, loss and redemption?
The theater troupe will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a live radio play (published in 2006) adapted from the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film of the same name starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, at the Helen Miller Theater in the Walpole Town Hall this Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.
This story (the film is based on a 1943 short story, “The Greatest Gift”) will come to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, with a small ensemble of actors playing dozens of characters as the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds until one fateful Christmas Eve.
In Landry’s radio play, there are five actors playing dozens of roles: in this production there are nine people in the cast, also playing multiple roles, including children. The only ones playing singular roles are the actors who are George and his wife, Mary.
Characters will each take their turns at the mike, and two Foley artists will provide sound effects from a riser in center stage. A pianist will offer musical interludes, and some actors will be in costume.
“One actor will be Clarence (George’s guardian angel) in his wings and he’ll throw a towel over his shoulder to play Nick, the bartender,” said director, Jenny Plante. “They have to be fast.”
Also, what people are saying, she added, is as important as what they are doing.
“For people in the audience who don’t know the show it can be confusing,” says Plante. “They depend on (actors’) voices.”
She wanted the Foley artists to be seen. “I want people to see them using shoes walking through corn flakes to signify walking through snow, and a plunger going into a bucket of water to make the sound of falling through ice,” she said.
The Walpole Players’ performance space had been shut down since March of 2020, the start of the pandemic. The day before the group’s annual “Cabin Fever Radio Follies” production was set to open, it was canceled.
Unable to enter the town hall or the theater, the company thought of doing some staged readings outdoors. Staged readings don’t require a lot of rehearsal time because there is no time needed to memorize lines.
One hundred people showed up for the reading of “The Importance of Being Earnest” in the town common last fall. This spring, the group did a second staged reading outdoors as well as another in September.
The audience for “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be seated 1940s dinner-theater style and can bring their own food and drink with doors opening early. Seating is limited with six people to a table and a total of 10 tables each night.
Plante said the group began performing radio plays a few years ago, starting with a basic set with microphones behind a closed curtain. Later, different features such as a scrim in front of the set were added so the audience could watch the actors getting ready and be part of the production.
Plante has directed the Players’ past productions, including another radio play.
She encourages anyone interested in being part of the Players to join.
“This group is very inclusive,” she said. “There will be something for you to do. Even if you are painting the set, you’ll feel the magic the night of the show.”
The Walpole Players will perform Joe Landry’s radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Helen Miller Theater on the second floor of the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and table reservations made at Galloway Real Estate, 47 Main Street in Walpole. A portion of ticket proceeds will support area food shelves. Please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com or call 603-756-2535 for more information.
For the safety of audience members, actors, and the community at-large, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building. Once you are seated at your table, you may remove your mask, but your mask must be worn if you leave your seat at any time for any reason. It is also requested that audience members be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination status is not needed, but temperatures will be checked at the door. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to leave and a full refund will be given.